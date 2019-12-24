The Witcher 3 becomes best-selling game on Steam in the UK, Australia

Loading...

Thanks to Theflitch from Netflix, many people return to the world of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The simultaneous players for the game have risen considerably, with a 24-hour peak of 54.833 players. That's more than the 24-hour peak of Red Dead Redemption 2, as you've probably noticed elsewhere.

Apparently The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has become the best selling game on Steam in many countries including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Egypt, France, Greece, Hungary, India (I'm honestly surprised), Italy, New Zealand, Spain and the UK. In the U.S, the game is currently on # 3 on the best-selling chart. Other countries where The Witcher 3 is # 3 are Austria, Indonesia, Poland, Russia, Switzerland and the UAE.

In Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Ireland and Mexico, the game has begun # 2 while in Japan, it's on # 13. In Finland, it's on # 4 and in Norway, it's on # 7.

And those are just figures from Steam. The game has certainly seen a revival on other platforms, namely the PS4, Xbox One and Switch.

Responding to Henry Cavill's performance as Geralt, creator Andrzej Sapkowski said: "I was more than happy with the appearance of Henry Cavill as The Witcher. He is a true professional. Just as Viggo Mortensen gave Aragorn his face in The Henry of the Rings, that's how Henry gave his face to Geralt – and it will be forever. & # 39;

Although the series was very popular with fans, the reviews were quite polarizing. On IMDB the series is at a 8.8 / 10, while on Rotten Tomatoes the score is 56%.

If you ask me, I really enjoyed the series, despite some shortcomings. Yet it is well done.

