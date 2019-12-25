The wins wish the Americans "Merry Christmas" while celebrating the holidays

Loading...

PALM BEACH, Fla. – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wish the Americans a Merry Christmas while celebrating vacations with their family in Florida.

"The president and I want to wish each and every American a very merry Christmas," the first lady said in a video message recorded at the White House and posted on Wednesday. "We pray a special prayer for military service members stationed far from home and renew our hope for peace between nations and joy for the world," Trump said in the message.

The first family is spending vacations at the president's private club in Palm Beach, attending a Christmas Eve service full of music in a church affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention before celebrating with a dinner in their club's ballroom private. They were expected to remain out of sight on Wednesday.

Family Church pastor in West Palm Beach, Florida, Jimmy Scroggins, and his family greeted the Trump when moments came in a "Candlelight Christmas Celebration." The Trump received applause and cheers as they took reserved seats in the church's third bank. Brief sermons and clergy readings were intertwined among traditional Christmas songs, while theatrical smoke swelled and the fake snow descended from the beams.

Attending Family Church was a change of pace for the Trump, who had attended vacation services in the past at Bethesda-by-the-Sea, the Palm Beach Episcopal Church they married in 2005.

The Trump then returned to their private club, where they were greeted with applause when they entered for Christmas Eve dinner. Trump, less than a week after being accused by the House of Representatives, did not respond when a journalist asked him if he prayed for the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, in the church, but said: "We will have a great year".

Trump was briefly seen speaking by lawyer Alan Dershowitz, a prominent Trump advocate on cable news who had dinner at the ballroom. The emeritus professor at Harvard Law School has been the subject of discussions about joining the president's impeachment legal team.

Trump previously called military service members stationed around the world to share greetings before the Christmas holidays.

Speaking on Tuesday by videoconference from his private club in Florida, where he is on a vacation of more than two weeks, Trump said: "I want to wish you an amazing Christmas." The group included the Marines in Afghanistan, an Army unit in Kuwait, a Navy ship in the Gulf of Aden, an Air Force base in Missouri and a Coast Guard station in Alaska.

Trump praised the armed forces for their efforts this year to eliminate the last territorial caliphate of the Islamic State group and for killing the leader of the Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. He also promoted economic successes at home and a salary increase for the troops that were launched in the new year.

"You make it possible for us to do what we have to do," Trump said, thanking them for their service.

Trump briefly answered the troops' questions, including an invitation to attend the return of the USS Forrest Sherman when the destroyer returns next year to his home port of Norfolk, Virginia.

Trump was asked what he had bought from Mrs. Trump for Christmas. A "beautiful card," he said, and admitted that "he was still working on a Christmas present."

You made me think. I'm going to have to start working on that very quickly, "he said.

On Tuesday night, the first lady responded to calls from children across the country as part of the Operation NORAD Tracks Santa program of the North American Aerospace Defense Command. Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said Ms. Trump spoke with several children and listened to articles on her Christmas lists.

Grisham said Mrs. Trump "reminded the children to prepare milk and cookies for Santa, and wished each child and their families a very merry Christmas."

The president has been largely out of the spotlight since he delivered a speech to conservative students in nearby West Palm Beach on Saturday, spending his days playing golf in his private field and greeting the wealthy members of his clubs.