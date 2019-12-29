The White House again threatens to take action if North Korea conducts nuclear weapons tests

Loading...

The United States would be very disappointed if North Korea tested a long-range or nuclear missile and took appropriate action as a leading military and economic force, White House national security advisor Robert O & # 39; Brien said on Sunday.

Washington has many "tools in its toolkit" to respond to such tests, O & # 39; Brien said in an interview with ABC's "This Week".

"We reserve the right to exercise judgment, but the United States will take action as we do in these situations," he said. "If Kim Jong Un does this, we will be extremely disappointed and demonstrate that disappointment."

North Korea has asked Washington to offer a new initiative to resolve differences over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program. It warned Washington this month that failing to meet its expectations could result in an undesirable "Christmas present".

U.S. military commanders said the North Korean move could include testing a long-range missile – something that North Korea has been overriding since 2017, along with atomic bomb tests.

O & # 39; Brien said the United States and North Korea had open communication channels, but did not go into details. He said Washington hoped that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would honor his commitments to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.

The United States is still the world's leading military power and has tremendous economic power, said O & # 39; Brien. "We can put a lot of pressure on," he said.