The West Kelowna couple were frustrated after cedars were chopped off without notice

A couple from West Kelowna says BC Hydro had two old cedars removed from their home without notice earlier this month.

Brent Bessex and his wife Linda Nicholas announced in mid-December that they had received a general letter about plants and BC Hydro boxes at their home on Derrickson Place with a small handwritten note on the edge that BC Hydro would remove their cedars to meet the requirements noted in the letter.

The couple said there was no date for the move, as stated in the note.

Nicholas said she called BC Hydro the next day and left a message about the problem, but the trees were felled within 48 hours of receiving the message while the two were outside.

"We basically have no note, nothing, and suddenly I come home and all I see is this big ugly [transformer] box," said Bessex.

"Now we have this big, ugly box in the middle of our yard where we used to have two 40-foot cedars."

The couple said BC Hydro simply cut back the vegetation in the past, and the couple volunteered to cut themselves completely.

They said the trees were 40 years old and the BC Hydro transformer was not new.

"Why don't we leave after 40 years? They didn't affect anything, ”said Nicholas.

Nicholas said she could walk all the way around the transformer and there were no branches.

"The contractor sent me an answer and told him to do it. This kind of work really makes him sick when he has to cut beautiful old trees," said Nicholas.

"I have no problem with the contractor. He did a great job cleaning up, but they're gone, they're just gone, [after] 40 years."

After Global News asked BC Hydro for a comment, the utility said it was reviewing the situation and would provide Bessex and Nicholas with an update as soon as possible.

"We contacted our vegetation management team, and although it is too early to know the details in this case, I can generally say that vegetation must be removed for safety reasons if it interferes with the electrical infrastructure," said the spokesman for BC Hydro Dag Sharman in an email to Global News.

“Generally speaking again, this infrastructure is usually located within a BC Hydro driveway. Even in such a case, we would notify the customer in advance to explain that the work needs to be completed and the security reasons for it. "

The BC Hydro website states that there must be a minimum distance of three meters in front of the doors of a transformer such as that near the couple's house and a minimum distance of one meter on the other three sides.

– with files from Kimberly Davidson and Jeff Martin

