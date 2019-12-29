The West Block – Episode 17, Season 9 – National

Loading...

THE WEST BLOCK

Episode 17, Season 9

Sunday December 29, 2019

Host: Mercedes Stephenson

Journalists panel: David Akin, Michael Le Couteur, Abigail Bimman

Guests: Sheila Watt-Cloutier

Location: Ottawa

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: "Neither the current nor the previous Attorney General has ever been led by me or anyone in my office. Confidence has waned. "

Jody Wilson-Raybould, former Justice Secretary: "I have made consistent and persistent efforts to interfere politically."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: "I dressed in Aladdin costume and put on makeup. I shouldn't have done that. "

Dawna Friesen, Global News: "Today the party paid school fees for its children."

Andrew Scheer, party leader of the Conservatives: "Thank you for the support you have given me."

Claude Carignan, Conservative Senator: "Ultimately, we lost confidence."

Andrew Scheer, party leader of the Conservatives: "I have just told my colleagues in the conservative caucus that I will resign."

Greta Thunberg, climate activist: "It is very touching to see everyone who is so passionate."

Mercedes Stephenson: It's Sunday December 29th. I'm Mercedes Stephenson and this is The West Block.

Jacques Gourde, Conservative – Lévis – Lotbinière: [Cest un crime, cest un SCANDALE.]

The story continues under the advertisement

Mike Le Couteur, Global News: "The Conservative Cries: Somebody Should be Charged for Disabling the Justice."

Jody Wilson-Raybould, former Justice Secretary: "I cannot do without privileges and confidentiality, and I hope that I have the opportunity to tell my truth."

Michael Wernick, former member of the Privy Council: "I never give advice that is partisan or motivating."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: "Trust has weakened. It is always unacceptable to darken your face, regardless of the context or the circumstances. "

Andrew Scheer, party leader of the Conservatives: "I will step down as the leader of the Canadian Conservative Party."

Mercedes Stephenson: Welcome to our last show of 2019 and indeed the decade.

It's been quite a year in Canadian politics, from scandals and resignations to elections and everything in between.

What outstanding stories dominated the headlines, changed the country, and in some cases made history?

At the end of the year, the political panel joined me with all our journalists in Ottawa: David Akin, our main political correspondent; Michael le Couteur and Abigail Bimman. Thank you for joining us.

The story continues under the advertisement

It's been a pretty busy year for all of us here in Ottawa. Since February we have been mainly dealing with stories – the first big one really exploded into the scene and that was SNC-Lavalin.

Mike, let's start with you. Tell me a little bit about how this story came to light and how it happened.

Mike Le Couteur: Well, with, you know, the globe and mail that come out and say that the PMO has put on the deferred persecution pressure, and of course Trudeau, who comes out right now and says it's wrong. And I think it still kind of hangs out there. How does he still say that after everything we've heard, it was wrong? And then how it developed: Jody Wilson-Raybould, the recordings by Michael Wernick. It's just one of those stories that you sit and go, really? Did it all just happen? And it still feels that way, and I know this is the end of the year. It feels like it was 10 years ago because so much has happened in between.

Mercedes Stephenson: And Abigail, Jody Wilson-Raybould was on people's radar, but never quite as she was. How has this changed the political discussion and the landscape for the liberals?

Abigail Bimman: I think it had a big impact. They had these two camps from people who supported them and people who didn't. And I think the biggest evidence of what happened here is that she is now the only independent person in the lower house. So the people in their riding decided that it was worth having them as their representative after all of this unfolded. But it really paved the way for the liberals in terms of development, and we didn't mention Jane Philpott. The Liberals lost a high-ranking, highly respected cabinet minister who was never re-elected. So it certainly had a big long-term impact.

David Akin: And it can not be done. Remember, we are now in a minority government and the opposition parties will control the agenda of key committees such as the Justice Committee and the Ethics Committee that the Liberals used in the last parliament to prevent further investigation. We know that the Conservatives wanted more witnesses from the PMO for alleged interference and we will see how much the opposition parties are looking for further investigations into SNC-Lavalin. However, one of the interesting wrinkles is in Quebec, on the other side of the river, what Trudeau did on SNC-Lavalin. It is very popular to stand up for Quebec Inc., and so the Québécois block will probably not want to remind voters what a hero Trudeau was in SNC-Lavalin. It's a very different story in English Canada. It is definitely seen as a story, according to the ethics committee, by a prime minister who unduly disrupts the work of a minister of justice.

Mercedes Stephenson: Well, David, one of the other big stories this year was the relationship between federal and provincial politics and what some called the "resistance," those provinces, the Justin Trudeau side, the entire issue of Wexit, was really a thorn in the side Eye Discontent Dissatisfaction in Alberta and Saskatchewan is something that you spoke about very carefully.

David Akin: Yes, and I'm an election freak, and of course the federal election was the big one this year, but we had elections in Alberta, which was a big deal. Obviously, Jason Kenney affirms that, if you will, he is the leader of the country's blue resistance, but also a very healthy achievement for the NDP and Rachel Notleys for Alberta, and even though they are out of power, Alberta's political culture is now Has the political culture, I think it has in other provinces where you have the ruling party and a strong opposition. So that's important. But yes, Scott Moe, Jason Kenney and Brian Pallister, also a big majority win for him, again a conservative prime minister who has partnered with Blaine Higgs in New Brunswick. So we have these conservative-minded prime ministers who are clearly dealing with a prime minister and think it is time to rewrite some things and we will see if the provinces can agree because there are some disagreements among the provinces and if they can, agree and bring yourself together. I think they can force a change they want from a federal government.

Mike Le Couteur: But a member of this resistance, whom I think has almost collapsed, was right after the election campaign. Right after the election, you saw Doug Ford standing out there saying, you know what? It was all politics. I was the punching bag. I was the piñata for Trudeau throughout the campaign, and to some extent, I think, some conservatives looked at it and felt like he was locked up in the basement throughout the campaign and said just don't come out. We don't want to hear from you.

David Akin: And strangely enough, I heard from a candidate, Leona Alleslev, who was acting as a proxy, that voters didn't know that Scheer's decision was to throw Ford in the closet. They thought Ford didn't want to be seen with Scheer. And it is actually on the file that it was a mistake that Scheer and Ford did not camp together. I only do this because voters sometimes don't know everything about baseball … They haven't seen Ford in the campaign and thought it was Ford's comment on Scheers [00:06:40 crosstalk].

The story continues under the advertisement

Mike Le Couteur: And what if Ford comes out after meeting Trudeau?

Abigail Bimman: He said he wanted to be a union, and I saw eyebrows go up everywhere – Doug Ford is now the big union of all these provinces.

David Akin: And he wants to learn French and all these great things. And now he seems less resilient than wanting to work with this prime minister.

Mercedes Stephenson: Well, and something that you should definitely keep an eye on, but when we're talking about the choice, we'll switch the gear there. We were all on the campaign buses and planes and witnessed this up close. Abigail, what were the key moments of this choice for you?

Abigail Bimman: I spent quite a bit of time in the liberal campaign, and breaking Brownface and Blackface stories would be the standout moment in the campaign. Not only that it happened, but also how everyone dealt with it afterwards and how it developed. The continuing impact of this story and other examples came to light, but also that it did not particularly nudge the surveys. There were just many different facets to this story when it came out.

Mercedes Stephenson: David, you have witnessed many election campaigns. How did it happen that Justin Trudeau had a different majority a year ago, not only in terms of brownface / blackface but also in terms of outcome? That was not the case. But Andrew Scheer did not perform as expected, neither did Jagmeet Singh. Maybe it was just the block that emerged victorious.

David Akin: I think the block had the best campaign and the best result. Listen, whenever I watch elections, what did each party want? What was your goal? Did you achieve your goal? And I think you could say no with the exception of the Bloc Québécois. The parties did not necessarily achieve their goal in the sense that the Conservatives clearly wanted to be the government, and I know that this might have been unrealistic a year ago, but they had a chance. And although they won the referendum and got a lot more seats, they're now looking for a new leader. Liberals lost a million votes, and I'm sorry, that was a rebuke. And on election night Trudeau made a speech there, one would have thought he would triumph. I thought that would be a bit inappropriate. Jagmeet Singh had wiped out half of his caucus in Quebec, terrible night. And the Greens, let's not forget them, they were looking for a breakthrough and I know they won three seats in a general election, but they voted much better and I think they have to if they have to go through another leadership race they say whether we want to win because we have to organize ourselves better as a party.

Mercedes Stephenson: Mike, why do you think the Brownface / Blackface story got so much resonance? It made the headlines worldwide. It was on American talk shows. Typically, Canadian election problems are very Canadian. This is one that really resonated beyond that.

Mike Le Couteur: Yes, I mean, apart from the fact that it was published in Time Magazine and I think it was one of the things that were so opposed to what Justin Trudeau's world saw. When he appeared in 2015, it was the feminist prime minister who was the beacon of liberalism in the West. It seemed like Barack Obama, former President of the United States, passed the torch to Justin Trudeau and said, "Okay, now take this and run." And that was just one of those things. And I remember I was sitting on the conservative campaign bus when it came out, and some journalists had to google it separately instead of clicking the link because we thought this had to be spam. That can't happen because it was the thing.

David Akin: I was on the bus when it broke out, the liberal bus when it broke out. And we did the same. We wanted, no, that's the onion or something like that. It was just a bizarre moment. But you are absolutely right that its international veneer has been a great success. And we'll see how he goes to peaks around the world when people listen to him, when he can go the way.

Mercedes Stephenson: And I have to move on to our last topic because we run out of time. We only have about a minute and a half left, but the conservative civil war and the collapse that took place there: Andrew Scheer takes the brunt and resigns as chairman. Abigail, do us a little bit.

Abigail Bimman: Well, I think the liberals in a minority government can breathe a sigh of relief here when Andrew Scheer steps down, that they don't have to worry about doing things nobody wants to go into an election year. But the conservatives still have a lot to find out about their next steps, and that will take some time. I don't think it was such a surprising moment that it happened in relation to Scheer's resignation. I think some caused it, but there have been some that have struggled for a while since they got the result they got.

Mercedes Stephenson: David, how dangerous is that for the Conservative Party? Do you eat yourself?

David Akin: Well, look at 2015. Let me say that, the NDP and the Conservatives are parties to the movement. In 2015, the New Democrats said that our movement is no longer here. Tom Mulcair brought us too much to the center. You rejected Tom Mulcair in favor of a movement leader in Jagmeet Singh, and how did that affect the next election for the NDP? Not very good. Conservatives have to ask, movement? Or do we want to win? And I think that will be the real hinge for this upcoming leadership race.

Mercedes Stephenson: Mike, next we have only a few seconds left: The three best competitors for this race, do you think?

Mike Le Couteur: Well, I hear Pierre Poilievre, which I find a little ridiculous, but probably Erin O’Toole and then the two names of people who were once at the party: Rona Ambrose and Peter MacKay. And I think MacKay said it right when we were talking about eating ourselves. Immediately after the election, the conservatives had a way out of nothing and still did not put it online.

Mercedes Stephenson: OKAY. Well, that concludes our political discussion at the end of the year. We could talk about it for an hour, but thank you for joining us and for all your hard work this year.

David Akin: Happy New Year.

Mercedes Stephenson: Shortly after we met with our journalists, SNC-Lavalin agreed with the prosecutor. The company pleaded guilty to fraud and will pay a $ 250 million fine. However, there is no criminal conviction, so the company can continue to bid on federal contracts.

The right to freeze after the break: a very Canadian concept. We spoke to a renowned Inuit activist about climate change.

The story continues under the advertisement

[Break]

Mercedes Stephenson: Welcome back. Canada is warming twice as fast as the rest of the world, according to a federal report released earlier this year. The people of northern Canada see their cultural existence and infrastructure threatened by melting ice sheets and thawing permafrost.

I sat down with activist Sheila Watt-Cloutier to discuss what she called the "right to freeze" and what changes she had seen in her northern home. Here is the conversation.

Mercedes Stephenson: Sheila, thank you for coming to us today.

Sheila Watt-Cloutier, activist: Joy to be here.

Mercedes Stephenson: You are a northerner. They experienced the effects of climate change on northern Canada up close. Can you tell us something about the changes you have seen in your life?

Sheila Watt-Cloutier, activist: Well, I mean, I've only traveled with a team of dogs in the first 10 years of my life and the changes are huge. You know, the ice forms much later in the fall. I mean, we're still driving in November, not just in Nunavik, in northern Quebec, where I'm from, but also in Nunavut. And so the changes regarding ice are big. And you have to understand that ice means mobility and transport for us. And so it becomes precarious. It immediately becomes a security issue. The coast eroded. The permafrost melts very quickly, causing infrastructure problems, in which we even had to move certain houses in my region, in Nunavik, in Salluit, to another location because the houses buckled because the houses buckled because of the permafrost on the floor. There are new species of animals that we sometimes say, "Oh, I've never seen that before," whether they're animals, fish, or insects that move north. As it warms, these new species set off. At the tree line you can also see the lush greenery. When I grew up we had willows and small trees. Now we have huge pastures and huge trees, because when the permafrost melts, the roots of the trees can go deeper, absorb more food and grow. Many different changes that have occurred in the Arctic since childhood, and especially in the past 10, 15 years, many more changes are happening.

Mercedes Stephenson: And that seems to be a very dramatic rate of change.

Sheila Watt-Cloutier, activist: The alarm should go up because it affects not only my world in the Arctic, but also what happens in the Arctic does not stay in the Arctic. It affects all over the world because the ice melts in particularly melting Greenland. It causes sea levels to rise elsewhere in the world, so the geographic or physical aspect of climate change that affects the Arctic is one thing, but it's also about culture and the way Inuit culture is is so remarkable and so awesome. And to lose that, because it's not just the ice, but the wisdom of the Inuit culture that teaches our children the ability to develop character and life on the ice in the cold. You are out there, you know, of course you learn, how you, as a hunter, become a really good and competent provider for your family, but the actual life skills and character skills that you taught when you are out in the country, where you are waiting for the animals to appear, the snow is falling , the wind dies, you learn patience. You learn to be brave and brave when you are in this harsh environment. You learn to be persistent and not to give up until you find the nutritious food you bring to your families. You learn not to be impulsive and to develop your judgment and ultimately to become wise as a wise person who makes wise decisions. That's what it's about here. So the speed of these changes has really affected our way of life. So we're trying to deal with the aftermath of this story and the highest suicide rates in North America, as Inuit is known. And we want our children to start getting involved in their lives, not that they commit suicide. And with the wisdom of the country I'm talking about, character building, to be able to deal with stressful rural situations, these life and character building skills are transferable to the modern world. Having learned this through nature, you can often adapt better in the modern environment when these stress factors come up to you. And so it's not just the ice, it's not just the wildlife. It's really about our children and our families, and how we want them to be able to make decisions that are life-affirming and life-giving rather than vital. And so it is really this wisdom that we fear would be lost even further. And so we want to say that we are not just Inuit victims. We have a lot to offer you in the world in terms of how we can work differently in partnership, because everything is connected and everything is connected, and whatever happens in the Arctic is now affecting everyone in the south. And only now do people start to draw attention to themselves.

Mercedes Stephenson: You speak of what you call the "right to cold". What does that mean?

Sheila Watt-Cloutier, activist: Our right to be Inuit as we know it is diminished and destroyed by climatic changes. And so the right to health, the right to raise our children, the right to security, the right to our home, all these rights, which are already enshrined in international law, in the rights and duties of man, in the rights and rights of 1948 Human obligations are diminished due to what is happening and the inaction of our governments around the world to deal with greenhouse gas emissions. Our right to be Inuit as we know it is violated by the inaction of countries around the world.

Mercedes Stephenson: Climate change has been a bigger issue in the past elections than ever before. Are you confident that politics is now listening and taking action?

Sheila Watt-Cloutier, activist: Climate change is everyone's responsibility. If we wait for the government to take action, we may wait a long time and be in the late stages of what is happening. Our climate is not changing, it is in crisis. It is a trauma. But politics is a difficult place. I understand this world a little bit, you know? And it's difficult to be where you can make promises, but then you have to – you go in, it's a slippery slope and you compromise and you compromise, you know? And it is difficult to be a leader in these chosen roles. That is why I never wanted to get into federal politics per se, because I think it is very difficult to remain unprincipled if you work too hard to stick to your principle when you are in this political arena. But we still have hope and we still hope. I mean, I know from our own organizations here in Ottawa that the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, led by Natan Obed, work very closely with the federal government and with that particular reelected government. So there are such partnerships that have existed for some time, but in Canada we know what the reality is, what the money brings to our country and how difficult it is to deal with such situations with Alberta and so on. So we still hope that the Canadians will come together and address these issues as urgently as necessary.

Mercedes Stephenson: Sheila, thank you for joining us today and sharing your expertise and personal experience.

Sheila Watt-Cloutier, activist: Thank you for having me.

Mercedes Stephenson: Next year, new MPs. We asked MEPs what their resolutions are when we count by 2020.

[Break]

The story continues under the advertisement

Mercedes Stephenson: That is all the time we have for today, but before we left you, we asked some Members what their New Year's resolutions for 2020 look like.

We wish you all a happy, healthy and successful New Year from all of us here in the West Block. I’m Mercedes Stephenson.

New Year's resolutions of the deputies:

My New Year's resolution for 2020 is to find a pickup hockey league here in Ottawa so I can be on the ice again.

Jenica Atwin, Green – Fredericton

____________________________________________________________________________

Two things I want to do better in 2020 are going to the gym consistently and secondly, making sure that my time with my kids is device-free.

Brad Vis, Conservative – Mission – Matsqui – Fraser Canyon

____________________________________________________________________________

New Year's Day is the 20th anniversary of my father's death. For people in Toronto who knew him politically, who knew him as a journalist and television reporter, one of the commitments I made to him and myself was to continue his struggle against homelessness in that country. And so I campaign for this goal again on the 20th anniversary of his death. Let's end homelessness not just in Toronto but across the country.

The story continues under the advertisement

Adam Vaughan, Liberal – Spadina – Fort York

____________________________________________________________________________

[Translator's voice] Well, my New Year's resolution is to make sure that the government makes a real commitment and investment so that everyone has safe and affordable housing, that they invest in means and strategies that actually address the opioid crisis. We have to get through this crisis not lose family members, friends and neighbors who actually invest in combating climate change. And of course, stop fighting the indigenous people in court.

Claude DeBellefeuille, Bloc Québécois – Salaberry – Suroît

____________________________________________________________________________

I want to be a great role model for my two children and show them what it means to be kind, to look after myself physically and how I can grow every year. So I want to be the role model that my children can be proud of.

Hon. Harjit Sajjan, Liberal – Vancouver South

____________________________________________________________________________

I lost my mother in October and the commitment to me this year is to live all the values ​​that she has lived and taught me. And that includes treating everyone with compassion, never judging and working very hard. I will do these things in memory of my mother.

Filomena Tassi, Liberals – Hamilton West – Ancaster – Dundas

____________________________________________________________________________

I have gained a few pounds this year and my goal for 2020 is to do something I have done in the past, to give up sweets for the whole year. And I have a very strong sweet tooth, so no chocolate, no cake, no cake. I will give it up for the whole of 2020.

The story continues under the advertisement

James Bezan, Conservative – Selkirk – Interlake – Eastman

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR