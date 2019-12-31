The wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley

Loading...

Previously on Best and Worst of Raw: Tuesday was Christmas Eve, which meant I had a week off. All you really need to know is that the AOP beat up Rey Mysterio, tried to get him through the Announce table, and was faced with Samoa Joe, who they also beat up. One of these things will end up worse for them than the other.

And now the best and worst of WWE Raw for December 30, 2019.

Best: Kevin Joens

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZPX1GzG_MxY (/ embed)

We'll talk about the wedding at some point against my better judgment, but first let's talk about the (honestly) pretty good raw that preceded it.

The show starts with a promo parade in the introductory report from Kevin Owens, one of the few people on the list who can deliver this promo style and doesn't sound like they read directly from a script, but miraculously, it isn't the case. & # 39; Set up a main tag team event. Maybe Smackdown has registered a trademark for it. Owens notes that every time he calls Seth Rollins and the AOP, he gets a kick in the ass, and he calls Seth Rollins and the AOP and gets a kick in the ass. It's a nice moment, "Welcome, here it starts again". Rollins is highly unlikely in this role if he compares himself directly to Jesus Christ – where have we seen this before – and more or less repeats that it is people who think too much that have caused him to get angry , It is unbearable, but by nature and 100% preferable to seriously trying to be a hero of the people and getting the same reactions.

Anyway, the money here is that Owens is saved by SMOJOE, fed up with being a replacement Dio Maddin and ready to kick his ass again. The world is ready for a WWE Babyface Samoa Joe run and it will be fun to see how long he and Kevin Owen's friends can stay before one of them returns to its natural state and violently attacks the other.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AKlNDDzytSc (/ embed)

This is followed by two great backstage parts dealing with “the powers that are” at Raw – Triple H? Stephanie? The McMahons? Who is responsible over there now, is it somehow still Baron Corbin? – Provide security to keep The Architects of Pain and The Can-Sam Connection apart.

This contains:

Joe and Owens explain their new alliance, breathlessly declaring that Seth Rollins made such a dirty decision that Owens would find someone standing next to him, and that Seth Rollins made a decision to hunt down and murder with a machete be, or whatever. Owens wishes the security people a happy new year in a fun moment. These two will be great together. I just hope that someone in charge of Merch realizes that he is lazy with his designs and that he accidentally puts them in matching T-shirts.

Seth Rollins continued his "Messiah" beat, "sacrificing himself" by voluntarily leaving the arena without an incident following management instructions and wearing only one glove. He may not want to wear gloves, but knows he has to scratch his windshield when he goes to the parking lot. What a strange asshole. I like that. Let's hope this pro-wrestling messiah is in better shape than the previous one.

Best: Buddy – Black

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PYUdQPBFpsc (/ embed)

No not that.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XT808uobHzE (/ embed)

There you are.

Look here. I've said this before, but if Raw claims to have failed 80% to satisfy the dying synapses of a 74-year-old man, they only need a quarter of an hour per person to keep me critically on board for three hours in a row damn good wrestling match. If I can have someone I'm looking forward to who will be part of the episode every week, a la the WCW Cruiserweights, I'm good. As my buddy Chris MacArthur-Boyd said so eloquently on Twitter last night, "I think people forget that the golden years of the Smackdown Six coexisted with Dawn Marie, who damned Torrie Wilson's father to death." Wrestling will wrestle but if that's the case it could just be wrestling, that would be great.

This week we get this in Aleister Black against Buddy Murphy, a rematch from her show theft banger on TLC. I'm not sure if the sequel was as good as the original, but it was definitely in the stadium and I was able to watch these two face-kick and face-knee balls all day long. Highlights include Black's re-enactment of key scenes from film 300 and a Boot to Murphy's face, which shines with great sales success and a perfectly coordinated piece of facial debris.

As a continuation of the great ending of the first game, we get another hot, creative sequence here. Black prepares for Black Mass, but Murphy counters with one knee, responds to Murphy's law, gets the return, exits and goes straight into the Black Mass. But then black does the coolest thing he has ever done. Catch a falling enemy with the upper part of his foot and lift him up for a second black mess. HE ABSOLVES YOU FROM ALL OF YOUR SIN, BUDDY.

It's not included in the GIF, but this second kick seemed to send Murphy out into space. I love these two in the ring together, guess they didn't immediately book it 50/50 (as much as I wanted Murphy to make a big profit), and I hope they asked backstage to fill out the Helping COOL BAD -ASSES DIVISION so Black and Murphy can wrestle with guys who are not mutually exclusive.

Pretty good this week too

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmPZzUj9ZU8 (/ embed)

New US champion Andrade Sin Apellido had a match with a local competitor *, decided to take it too far by trying to hit the poor guy on cement a la Humberto Carrillo, and ended up in a match instead against Ricochet.

It's good, but it's nowhere near what you'd expect. However, this is intentional. Andrade needs a strong win against a viable opponent on TV to "confirm" the championship win for the audience who wasn't in Madison Square Garden and didn't read award-winning entertainment scenes. That's why he goes beyond Ricochet with a combination of unscrupulous aggression and basic manager fraud. If anything, they could use Zelina Vega's interference to allow Ricochet to rematch on a larger stage, with more time, without having to intervene in a Jerry Springer ass wrestling wedding. You could even compete Ricochet vs. Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio at the Royal Rumble and see what kind of ridiculous, intricate Lucha Libre magic they could do together. I am satisfied with all of this.

* In case you were wondering, Shawn Donavan, a trainer and coach at New Jersey's Wrestle Pro, was the unnamed “local talent”. Hope he is fine after being thrown out of the ring and destroying his throat on the lower rope.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Jde6S_ahfk (/ embed)

Charlotte Flair against Natalya is also pretty good this week, although I said out loud that "aw god dammit" was when Natalya's music was playing. I still have a little love in my heart for the final game of the NXT Women & # 39; s Championship at NXT TakeOver: Self-Titled in 2014. Can you believe that happened almost six years ago?

However, the match is slightly injured by the circumstances. Charlotte's pre-match promo could have been a drinking game. Drink every time she says "Women's Royal Rumble". You'll be on the floor before Natalya shows up. Charlotte is honestly not a bad speaker, I think she just takes a lot of time to repeat the same things ad nauseum. Frankly, it's kind of a Randy Orton. She can be good if she has to, just like Randy. She is also tall and lanky like Randy and her unpublished finisher is a cutter you won't see coming. Is … is Charlotte Flair Randy Orton?

The 24/7 division did not have to appear here either. This is the only female game in the entire three-hour show. We don't need Eric Young walking around and sliding in to kick his face for no reason to stop people from getting interested. If you don't want to write or think about current 24/7 games and segments for Raw, maybe you just make it a title for celebrities and live events? (A quick note on Eric Young, but … it was pretty funny to see him run through the ring to chase R-Truth, but was in last place so Truth practically outdid him. And then you see, as Young looks back over his shoulder at the guy he is supposed to be chasing right behind him and he just keeps walking, then for some reason he slips into the ring, runs to Charlotte and is kicked in the face, did someone explain to Eric why he was He only sees some people running backstage and decides that this was a good time to get into his cardio?)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IpLWwl1zKfM (/ embed)

In the happier news from the women's department, Becky Lynch used her upcoming contract negotiations (okay) to get WWE to defend her championship (okay?) Against Asuka at Royal Rumble. It's not the most direct way to tell this story, but Lynch takes it seriously and gives the situation an emotional depth that I appreciate. We also have Becky Lynch against Asuka in the Royal Rumble again. Seriously, however, Becky Lynch being affected by her inability to defeat a dominant artist like Asuka would be a much more effective story if Asuka hadn't lost most of last year to Mandy Rose through Lacey Evan's distractions and shit ,

Not particularly good this week, but still wrestling matches

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aocsOrav4AU (/ embed)

Erick Rowan crushes the returning jobber Kip Stevens. It's every Erick Rowan pumpkin you've ever seen. I don't know why the guy keeps getting his pet to work and getting angry when someone tries to ask him about his pet or look at it. I hope there's just a hamster in there and this Rowan is an asshole.

We also have a random backstage scene where Rowan confronts Lana that she wasn't invited to her wedding. This takes place in the middle of the ring, where they work without guests, surrounded by 6,000 people and broadcast live on cable television. He seems to be doing well passively-aggressively, then he shouts randomly on the way out. Then he funny withdraws from the frame. It is not great television.

if you accidentally step on a LEGO

I wish Lana would have said, "Oh wow, I didn't know you could roar, want to come to my horrible wrestling wedding?"

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x7naiXl09Dw (/ embed)

It would be fine if I never saw a match between Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows again, but the street profits are fun and something to watch. Kind of. I don't think it took 12 minutes because Good Brothers games always seem to be five minutes longer than expected, but at least it was a real wrestling match and served as Montez Ford another shop window.

I'm not sure how you get to a triple threat match for the Raw Tag Team Championship next week if one of the challengers on the show this week flawlessly loses against the other challenger – and not just the Viking Be raiders who defend themselves defending the road? – but everything is fine. Nobody thinks about this stuff, it's fine. There are only three teams in the division anyway. Could run them on a loop until someone gives up or gets hurt.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ahQEQRsfZ8g (/ embed)

Speaking of raw tag team division: former raw tag team champion (lol) Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder lose an embarrassing 2v1 handicap match against Drew McIntyre.

WWE

Randy Orton this week

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tq1wLqhJlf8 (/ embed)

This is one of the points where the “moment” they create is more important than the way to get there, because they (rightly) believe that the moment is SO BIG that it will wash away all the memories and concerns we had what has it set up.

Randy Orton was "injured" at a WWE live event last weekend. The joke is that he only pretended to be hurt to lure AJ Styles into a false sense of security, like Mark Henry of a poor man in a salmon jacket. He shows up when Raw cuts a promo about how he is hurt and may never come back – leave the memories alone – and be surprised by Styles for a while. But he's fine, he can dodge and hits styles with an RKO.

To sum up again: Orton had a match with AJ Styles, which he intentionally lost by pretending a serious injury so that he could attack Styles unexpectedly the next evening without a match? Okay man. Seems like you just made your move to him and won a match. I don't know, I'm not a person who does a living doing sports.

New Year's Eve

In case you missed our post on this, this year's New Year's Eve not only includes the bizarre coincidence that Steve Harvey presents a match between Roman Reigns and Dolph Ziggler – hopefully in the middle of Times Square, with a ring that occupies valuable real estate for one Million intrusive tourists who have traveled to the worst place in the world to celebrate the holidays – but also the Backstreet Boys, Gordon Ramsay, but a trio of WWE legends: Maria Menounos, Rob Gronkowski and Florida Georgia Line. And the villagers tried to set a world record for the "biggest YMCA dance". Society was a mistake! Let's go back to hunters and gatherers.

Note: "Hunter collectors" should be called NXT talent scouts.

Liv Morgan is coming soon

But not as you think!

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tFuHe8lWdKQ (/ embed)

Well, well, let's talk about the wedding. Let me fix my affairs.

You decide I don't have this damn conversation: Bobby Lashley and Lana's wedding

The final 25 minutes of the show (including the overflow that needs to go back to the hell pit from which he came and died) is dedicated to Lana and Bobby Lashley's wrestling wedding. Talking about it on social media has already driven me to a place of existential fear and madness. Instead of dealing with a lengthy scolding in 2019 of everything that I didn't like about a segment that you “only liked” because “relax, it's just wrestling, I'll recap it briefly. Draw your own conclusions.

We start with Johann Pachelbel's "Canon in D major" or, as I like to call it, "Graduation (Friends Forever)" by Vitamin C. Lashley appears and marries you in a tuxedo vest with no sleeves or shirt. For some reason, there are a few empty chairs on the stage that you can condemn to the illusion of heels or poor art. Many wrestling weddings have funny idiosyncrasies, such as Kane, who plays his performance theme on strings, or Teddy Long, who plays Jagged Edge, but this is just a simple wedding set with an NPC wedding official and a suspiciously huge wedding cake in the ring. How many weddings do you know where the wedding cake is right next to the altar while people are getting married? You should also have had some Dean Ambrose-sized Christmas presents in there.

Lana goes into a Baron Corbin style: "You people are pitiful, shut up" to get a reaction. She reads her own vows about how great she is and tells Bobby to read his vows that she wrote, which says exactly the same thing about how great she is. The best part of the whole ordeal is the NPC marriage official, who reads like the old man who decided to take improvisation classes and take part in all the shows, even though he's 30 years older than everyone else. He hates Lana very much, which is pretty funny. It is also funny that Lana fiddles with Lashley and can be put on make-up. So it looks like she has a huge brake track in the middle of her face for the rest of the segment. WWE.com's photos of Lana from this moment are all far away, from the side or from behind.

Then we start with the program section "Talk now or stay calm forever". The first interruption is from the most random man in the world who claims to be Lana's first husband. Lana left him for "that son of a bitch" Rusev, and then she left Rusev for "that son of a bitch" Bobby Lashley. She will also leave Lashley, the son of a bitch, if she finds a bigger and better son of a bitch. Lashley slams him. This son of a bitch was played by Create A Pro TV champion Eric James. It is a kind of cross between a native Noam Dar and Enzo when Enzo was pretty and not one of the themed Gremlins from Gremlins 2.

As soon as that's over, we get an objection from Bobby's first wife, who is played here by the recurring jobber and former female velvet Karissa Rivera. I wish you could have got Lashley's first wife, the former WWE diva Kristal, to play that role. The crowd is singing "Jerry, Jerry, Jerry" because what you want in your main event of the prime time cable TV show in December 2019 is like trashy syndicated television 28 years ago. Lana attacks the woman and everyone moves on, which I didn't know you could do with conscientious objectors at weddings.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nsKvax_EJ8 (/ embed)

This is the third break from everyone, Liv Morgan. She actually gets less response than the first two, even though she's a WWE superstar that people are supposed to recognize. She says she can't sit in the background and say nothing while the person she loves is getting married … but he's not talking about Bobby, people, she's talking about Lana. At this point in the ceremony, Eric Bischoff removes his old men's mask and exclaims HLA! into the microphone while 3 minute warning destroys everyone. Sorry wrong wedding.

Now that we have used gays as a sensational shock tactic in the year of our Lord 2019, Lana is attacking Liv and we are going on, despite the pile of thrown bodies around the ring. At this point, Rusev emerges from the only breakable cake sculpture large enough to hide Rusev. For a few weeks now, Rusev has been insisting that he is actually happy that Lana has left him and married someone so that he can continue his life and make no maintenance payments, but either lied or hid in a giant cake during a wrestling wedding was too exciting to miss it.

I like that even Lana and Lashley are too exhausted from this segment to respond to Rusev's surprise.

Vic Joseph really turned into a Micheal Cole Snoke clone on the orders of an emperor McMahon who was still alive.

Vic Joseph: "Where's Rusev?"

Us: "He's in the cake."

VJ: "I'm surprised he's not here."

Us: "still in the cake."

VJ: "Why didn't he interrupt?"

Us: "Can you, can't you see the man-sized Rusev-shaped cake?"

VJ: "Oh my god, he's in the cake!"

Us: "yes."

– Gumbuoy (@gumbuoy), December 31, 2019

After Rusev smashes and grabs Lashley, Liv Morgan gets back in the ring in her Andre the Giant-style suit jacket and also places Lana's face in the cake. The show goes off the air with triumphant Rusev and Morgan, and Lana screams with cakes on her face. Again. You know you're a pro wrestler if you have your face squeezed into a cake at two consecutive wedding celebrations. After the show went up in the air, Lana sat in the cake for a minute and a half and screamed about it before anyone went on.

So Raw decided to end the last episode of 2019 and the decade for their 26-year flagship television show. If you didn't like it, you can safely read between the lines and find reasons that you agree with. If you liked it, you're right, we should all just shut up and like it because you liked it, and we should stop complaining. It's just wrestling, wrestling is terrible by default, and the best parts are the really bad parts that have nothing to do with wrestling.

Best: Top 10 comments of the week

troi

Somewhere Sonya Deville kneels her television to death

Mr. bliss

When the Dark Order comes out next and objects, my night is over.

The ultimate worrier

We found at least one of Bobby's sleeves.

SHough610

Me on December 28th, 2009: Well, Raw can't insult me ​​for the whole decade

Me on December 30, 2019: I am always wrong

Harry Longabaugh

Street profits turn the OK. Next week they will win the Dash and Dawson & # 39; s Creek revival.

NotJames

If Randy Orton limps towards the end of the decade, that's not an appropriate metaphor for Raw as a whole, I don't know what it is.

SexCauldron

AJ's flowing locks must be Brandi's white whale

Frostschutzmittel27

Rowan brings home-made wine as a wedding gift?

BBQ Bob

My 14-year-old walked across the room during the wedding, looked at me and said "I'm embarrassed when we're related" and I don't blame him a bit

Cami

Well, it's fitting that Raw ends the year by dropping the ball.

if you have to go through a wrestling wedding

The end. Too bad we'll never see Raw again, will we? That was the series finale. Never raw anymore.

Thank you for making it through the end of the decade – good sir – with the best and worst of Raw. I've been on AOL FanHouse since the end of 2011 before Sporting News bought it and thought Jay Mariotti was the only good writer with 85 employees and it is still going well. That's up to you. I value you and your readership more than I can say.

Let us know what you think of the wrestling show and the 30-minute wedding sitcom that will air at random thereafter in our comments, and give the column a social media contribution to end the year and 2010s strong , Thanks again and see you next year!

