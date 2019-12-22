The waterfront station in Vancouver was closed after a "suspicious package" was found at SkyTrain – BC

Loading...

Published on December 21, 2019 at 9:10 p.m.

The Metro Vancouver Transit Police and the Vancouver Police Department closed the waterfront station on Saturday night after reports of a suspicious package with a SkyTrain car.

Police units got off at the transit station in the city center at around 4:30 p.m.

The service of Expo Line, Canada Line and SeaBus was discontinued at the station.

The transit police have given no further information, including whether someone has been arrested.

Armed suspect after transit policeman shot Scott Road near SkyTrain station



According to the Vancouver police, officials are assisting the transit police in the investigation.

Several officers and a K9 unit could be seen surrounding and entering the station.

King George Station's Expo Line trains stop at Burrard Station, while Canada Line trains stop at Olympic Station.

You can find all details about transport disruptions here.

,