The warnings of winter storms still apply to major routes in the southern interior of BC

Winter storm warnings continue to apply to all major highways in the southern interior of BC.

The warnings issued by Environment Canada early Thursday predicted heavy rain and / or snow from an atmospheric river laden with moisture. The warnings ranged from Howe Sound, Whistler and the Fraser Valley in the west to the Okanagan to the Kootenays in the east.

The national weather service was just right with its 48-hour forecast. Snow quickly accumulated on mountain passes, which led to several motorway closures on Friday.

Records the amount of snow that fell on the #Coquihalla, # BCHwy3 Allison Summit and other parts of the southern interior. Please check @DriveBC for travel information and take care of your safety when considering a trip. pic.twitter.com/qMS62kvtPi

– BC Transportation (@TranBC) December 21, 2019

Winter is here – prepare for changing road conditions, the police say



Environment Canada maintained its warnings of winter storms on Saturday, but determined that they should end soon.

"A frontal system has stalled over southern BC," said the National Weather Service in its warning, issued at 4:56 a.m. on Saturday.

“A steady supply of moisture that flows into the southern interior has resulted in plenty of snow on numerous motorway passes. Numerous highway closures are in effect, check alternative travel plans until conditions improve. "

Environment Canada says it will continue to snow heavily on Saturday. Five to 20 centimeters are possible until the afternoon. However, it is predicted that "the snow will finally end later in the afternoon and this evening".

Winter storm throws dangerous amounts of snow on B.C. highways

DriveBC's urgency message from Friday was still in effect on Saturday.

It said: "It is snowing heavily and it is expected that it will continue to snow all day long on many routes. Consider alternative plans when traveling in southwest BC. on highways 1, 3, 5, 5 and 97C and highway 1 east of Sicamous to Alberta. "

* SLUSHY / SLIPPERY SECTIONS * # BCHwy1 # BCHwy97A # BCHwy97B # Whole shuswap. Check the @DriveBC local road conditions for fog, rain, snow or dangerous conditions before you set off. You can find more information on preparation at https://t.co/wAFyAFzI27 #ShiftIntoWinter @TranBC_OKS pic.twitter.com/3IoPK83ZiI

– AIMRoads (@AimRoads) December 21, 2019

1 death, blockage of major highways, because a winter storm hits southern BC before Christmas.



From Saturday at 9 a.m., here are the latest highway closures via DriveBC:

Autobahn 1, in both directions

Travel advice between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass. Significant snow accumulations are expected. Drivers should expect weather-related delays and possible avalanche control barriers throughout the corridor.

Autobahn 1, in both directions

Avalanche protection between Victoria Road West and 14th Street North for 146.6 kilometers (Revelstoke to Golden). The street is closed. Detour not possible.

Autobahn 1, avalanche protection work

Avalanche protection work between Woolsey Creek Bridge and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk for 19.3 kilometers (one kilometer west of the eastern border of Mount Revelstoke National Park to two kilometers east of the western border of Glacier National Park). The street is closed. Detour not possible.

Autobahn 3, in both directions

Compact snow between Sunshine Valley and Saturday Creek for 83.7 kilometers (17 kilometers east of Hope to two kilometers east of Sunday Summit). Road closed. Snowing

Autobahn 3, in both directions.

Vehicle incident between Allison Pass Summit and Manning Park Resort for 4.5 kilometers (40 to 45 kilometers west of Sunday Summit). Road closed. Estimated opening time not available. Detour via Highway 1 or Highway 5A.

Highway 5. Travel advice between Hope and Merritt

Limited snow visibility. Limited visibility and extreme snow is expected to continue into the evening and overnight. Up to 60 centimeters of additional snow is expected. Day travelers will experience longer delays / closings while the crews clear snow. Travel is not recommended unless absolutely necessary. Please consider alternative travel plans.

B.C. Evening weather forecast: 20.12

