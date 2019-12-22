The Walking Dead Stuntman awarded $ 8.6 million in a Wrongful Death Suit

Loading...

The family of John Bernecker, the stuntman who tragically died in a fall while filming an episode of The Walking Dead's eighth season, was awarded $ 8.6 million by a jury in Georgia. Bernecker died in 2017 after a stunt in which he was supposed to fall over a balcony failed. Unfortunately, he clung to the railing of the balcony, which changed his trajectory and caused him to miss the crashpad 22 feet below. Bernecker landed on his head and died of head and neck injuries two days later.

The trial showed that AMC, the network, was not liable, but the production company for The Walking Dead, Stalwart Films, was negligent and liable, along with several production employees and even Bernecker himself, who were found to be minimally liable. However, the $ 8.6 million judgment will be paid out by all insurance companies. Bernecker's mother, Susan Bernecker, had hoped for millions more in punitive damages, but the jury did not find the negligence of Stalwart Films or the various production members to be outrageous.

AMC, who had argued that Bernecker's accident was the result of Bernecker's own mistakes, released a post-judgment statement, stressing that "The Walking Dead is safe and is regularly evaluated to ensure that all industry standards and guidelines are followed Stunts and stunt safety despite this very sad and isolated accident. Jeff Harris, who represented Bernecker's family, then said, "John's tragic and avoidable death is due to a number of security related bugs. Learning from these mistakes will make a huge contribution to ensuring that similar tragedies do not happen to another actor or family. "

According to Harris, it was the first death of a stunt man who crashed after 17 years.

(About TMZ, Deadline)

, (tagsToTranslate) Entertainment (t) Homepage (t) TV (t) The Walking Dead