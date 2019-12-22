The waitress of Villages receives a great holiday surprise

Loading...

"They really touched my heart": the waitress receives a $ 1,500 holiday tip

Updated: 6:29 a.m. EST December 22, 2019

A group of customers surprised a waitress in Florida with a large holiday tip. Alice Dexter has worked at Bob Evans for more than a decade. "It's like a type of family. You know, people are more like friends rather than customers, and I treat them as such," Dexter said. However, this year has not been easy for Dexter. In September, he lost his daughter. "They came here and they told me, so yes, it was quite difficult, but I was here. That is a difficult issue for me," Dexter said. Last week, something unexpected happened. A group of women known as the Boomer Babes surprised Dexter by asking for a meal, and then gave him a tip of more than $ 1,500. in pieces, "said Dexter." It really warms me up because that's what you're looking for. You are looking for the good in people. Not someone with a brochure, someone who deserves it and doesn't ask for it, "Rosemarie Ido, a member of Boomer Babes, said. Exter said she shared part of that generous tip with her cooks and is planning to use a portion to buy Christmas gifts for his grandchildren and then save the rest. But even with all that, Dexter said the money is still far from being the best these women gave him. " They really touched my heart, and that shows me humanity is still out there, kindness is still there and you just have to believe in people and, you know, people believe in you, "said Dexter.

A group of customers surprised a waitress in Florida with a large holiday tip.

Alice Dexter has worked at Bob Evans for more than a decade.

"It's like a type of family. You know, people are more like friends instead of customers, and I treat them as such," Dexter said.

However, this year has not been easy for Dexter. In September, she lost her daughter.

"They came here and they told me, so yes, it was quite difficult, but I was here. That is a difficult subject for me," Dexter said.

Last week, however, something unexpected happened.

A group of women known as Boomer Babes surprised Dexter by asking for a meal and then gave him a tip of more than $ 1,500.

"There were lots, and I mean just money, money, money, and around that, I just fell apart," Dexter said.

"It really turns me on because that's what you're looking for. You're looking for the good in people. Not someone with a brochure, someone who deserves it and doesn't ask for it," Rosemarie Ido, a member of the Boomer Babes, said.

Dexter said he shared part of that generous tip with his cooks and plans to use a portion to buy Christmas gifts for his grandchildren and then save the rest.

But even with all that, Dexter said the money is still far from being the best these women gave him.

"They really touched my heart, and that shows me that humanity is still out there, kindness is still there and one has only to believe in people and, you know, people believe in you," Dexter said.

