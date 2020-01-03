The Von Miller-Drew Lock relationship is critical to the future success of the Broncos

Loading...

September 15, 2019; Denver, CO, United States; Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) rushes over the Chicago Bears in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The 2019 season was a massive learning experience for the Denver Broncos. The season was riddled with peaks and valleys, but the Broncos finally failed to meet expectations and ended with a losing record for the fourth consecutive season.

While the season was disappointing in general, optimism entered towards the end of the year when Drew Lock assumed the position of starting quarterback for the Broncos. Lock started five games for Denver, winning four of those games while finishing the season on a high note with a victory against the Oakland Raiders.

When the team concluded the season, optimism radiated around the club's future thanks to Lock and the general maturation of the team in the stretch in 2019.

"We're done with this lost shit," said Broncos superstar Von Miller. "I know a couple of weeks ago, I was upset and the tone of that tone, but I would never lie to you, I'm excited about this team, what we have and what we are going to do." being able to do next year. "

Miller was excited when he talked about the future of the Broncos. This occurs after rumors circulating that Miller was not happy in Denver and could even be changed. Those rumors have been minimized, and Denver intends to keep Miller locked up in the long term.

Miller was dejected and clearly frustrated with another losing season. The star played well in 2019, recording 46 tackles and eight catches, although it was far from its best.

That said, when Lock took over as a starter, his presence and energy provided the team with a spark, which was very encouraging given some of the low points that the Broncos suffered in 2019.

As the Broncos prepare to begin a new decade, the relationship between Miller and Lock will be critical to the immediate success of the franchise.

When reflecting on this season, it became clear that there was a major disconnect in the Broncos locker room, especially for veteran players who brought home a Super Bowl in 2015.

Things are not as they used to be in Denver, and some veterans were clearly tired of the constant loss after winning almost every game of 2012-2015.

There has been a toxic energy that surrounds the Broncos sometimes when the team has backed down; however, veterans seemed to be the ones who made the most noise, while young weapons advanced through difficult times in the hope of better days.

While the Broncos are preparing for the 2020 season, the team will shed its old identity by a new one led by Miller and Lock. Many of the players who were part of the Broncos Super Bowl 50 team are no longer in Denver, and next season, Miller could be the only remaining gear.

Things are not as they used to be in Denver, and it is time for Miller to help lead the team in the right direction, while Lock helps get them to the top.

Think of the beginning of the previous decade. After a bleak 2010 season, Denver selected Miller with the second overall selection in 2011 and paired him with Peyton Manning a year later.

Manning was at the end of his career at the time, but he still had a lot of gas left in the tank, which eventually led Denver to a Super Bowl championship. Manning paved the way for the Broncos, but Miller closed the deal with his stellar performance at the big dance.

It's been years since Miller was named MVP of the Super Bowl, but it seems that things have now changed.

Miller, 30, is entering the second half of his career, and Lock has just finished his rookie season. Together, the tandem can develop a new era of Broncos football, one that is successful and is the opposite of what Denver has suffered in recent years.

Miller is no longer a young and indefensible pass racer. But, he is still an elite defensive talent, and although his best days could be behind him, he can still have a significant impact on the future.

Lock is young, hungry and dangerous, like Miller when he first entered the league. He plays with passion and is not afraid to take risks for his team.

Miller needs to take on the role Manning played when he arrived in the city: a veteran who wants to win at all costs and works with the tools that surround him. Lock will need to continue to develop as a quarterback, but it provides the team with additional bravado and camaraderie that will be necessary if the Broncos want to return to their championship form.

Times are changing in Broncos Country, but the Miller-Lock duo should have enthusiastic fans for next season and beyond.