The Victoria man was rescued twice from the sunken houseboat and is now homeless

The congregation joins forces in Victoria to help a now homeless 66-year-old man after his small houseboat and all his possessions have sunk in the Gorge Waterway.

Tiferet Welch says her brother Barry had lived in the small vehicle for about five years when a strong current capsized it in the early morning of December 27th.

Around half past four a passer-by heard someone calling out of the water for help and saw Barry clinging to the edge of the boat. The Good Samaritan called 911 and, according to Victoria police, rescue workers came to rescue him.

First aiders warmed him up before taking him to the hospital, but as soon as he could, Barry was back on the boat thanks to strong currents – now in Portage Inlet – and looked for the most valuable thing for him.

"My brother has a true bond on earth and it is his dog," she said. "He tells me that he went back to the water and that he went into the water to try to find his dog … As if the dog could swim all the time, but still that's what he did Has."

Victoria's fire chief, Dan Wood, posted a video of first responders in the canyon pulling Barry out of the cold water again that afternoon after the boat's sinking.

Great work team! In the afternoon @SaanichFire returned with @CoastGuardCAN to find the owner who is hypothermic in the water and is trying to get belongings out of the boat.

Fast actions brought him safely to the shore and with @BC_EHS to warm up and treat. # Teamwork pic.twitter.com/lh6VjxgHTP

– Dan Wood (@firechiefwood) December 28, 2019

It turned out that his dog Milo was rescued and brought to the animal rescue earlier in the day. The two have been reunited since then.

But Welch says her brother's problems are just beginning.

"My brother had a series of strokes six weeks ago," she said. "His language is impaired, he has problems with word finding and his answers to questions are much shorter than they would have been."

In addition, his boat, which Welch said gave Barry "a sense of pride and security," could be a total loss. Welch said a nice fisherman offered to fix the engine, but for now, Barry is stuck couch surfing and trying to find shelter through BC Housing.

"He is now homeless again. According to a survey published by the Victoria government, 1,500 people are homeless in Victoria alone," she said.

"So he joins this queue and who knows how long the wait will take or whether the application is successful."

Welch launched a GoFundMe to help her brother get back on his feet. So far, around $ 2,300 has been raised.

Barry is not the only one living on board a boat on Victoria's waterways, although the city prohibits this practice for safety reasons.

"They are dangerous and people heat and cook in them," said Wood.

Statutory officers often hit the water to inform people of short-term limits for life on board. However, they have stopped looking for enforcement orders to remove the boats.

– With files from Brad MacLeod

