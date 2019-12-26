The victim's son was arrested in connection with the Christmas stabbing in Anjou – Montreal

Published on December 26, 2019 at 1:04 pm
A 27-year-old man is in police custody in Anjou on Thursday for a knife stab.
Montreal police spokeswoman Caroline Chèvrefils said the police received an emergency call at 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Reporting on an injured woman in an apartment near the intersection of Boulevards de Châteauneuf and Joseph-Renaud.
Officers dispatched to the scene found a 64-year-old woman with stab wounds on the upper body.
She was hospitalized for treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening.
Chèvrefils said it appears that an internal conflict escalated and led to the stabbing.
A suspect was arrested nearby. Police have confirmed that he is the victim's son.
He is expected to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.
