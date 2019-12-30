The vehicle crashes into Fitchburg Stop and Shop

Loading...

Jeep collides with Framingham Stop & Shop

Updated: 10:47 a.m. EST December 30, 2019

A black Jeep crashed into the facade of a Framingham supermarket on Monday morning. A set of windows collapsed on the Jeep Wrangler, which had passed through the sidewalk and crashed into the low brick wall of Stop & Shop at 235 Old Connecticut Path. A witness video shows firefighters and an ambulance responded to the accident. So far, no official has made a statement about possible injuries or the cause of the accident. The photos show that the police are investigating the scene and have surrounded the accident with yellow tape to keep people away.

