The `` vast majority & # 39; & # 39; Vitamin E Vaping Diseases

Loading...

Shutterstock

By CARLA K. JOHNSON AP Medical Writer

Health officials now blame vitamin E acetate for the "vast majority" of cases in the vaping disease epidemic in the United States, and say doctors should monitor patients more closely after they return from the hospital.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the updated tips.

The article continues below …

And, in a related move on Friday, authorities investigating how patients obtained potentially contaminated vaping products said they had shut down 44 websites announcing the sale of illicit vaping cartridges containing THC.

The new medical advice is based on a careful review of around 3% of vaping disease patients who returned to hospital after discharge and seven who died after discharge from hospital .

Study suggests that vaping-related illnesses may worsen or even kill after patients are discharged from hospital and doctors should check with patients within two days of their referral House.

The two-day follow-up after discharge from the hospital is shorter than the previous recommendation of one to two weeks.

Compared to other patients with vaping disease, those who returned to the hospital were more likely to suffer from chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or other respiratory problems such as the hospital. ;Sleep Apnea. Those who died after discharge from the hospital were more likely to be 50 years of age or older.

The CDC has also released new information that continues to reveal a culprit: Vitamin E acetate, a thickening agent added to THC illicit vaping liquids. THC is the chemical in marijuana that makes people feel good.

A report published in the New England Journal of Medicine identified the substance in the lung fluid of 48 of 51 patients with vaping disease and did not find it in the lung fluid of healthy people. Vitamin E acetate has also been found in samples of vaping products.

In the strongest language to date on the causes of the epidemic, CDC Dr. Anne Schuchat told reporters during a conference call Friday that it was her "conclusion" that the Vitamin E acetate was the cause of the disease in "the vast majority of patients".

The epidemic of vaping-related lung damage in the country continues, but new cases are falling. Over 2,500 cases of vaping disease have been reported from the 50 states. There have been 54 deaths and more deaths are under investigation.

Interviews with patients and families led investigators to some of the websites closed by the Food and Drug Administration and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The agencies have not announced any criminal charges.

The 44 domains of the website – with names like Stoners Marketplace and Anonymous Meds – are now directing visitors to a red letter message that says "This site has been seized".

Investigators said they were not interested in taking action against people who use vaping products and instead focus on the providers.

Some of the closed sites were fraudulent sites intended to collect money without ever sending products to consumers, authorities said.

The Department of Health and Science of the Associated Press receives support from the Department of Science Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.