SALT LAKE CITY – If the Aggies of the state of Utah had put the offensive numbers they did Friday night at the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl in virtually any other game this season, it would have meant a sure victory.

The A in the bell tower of Old Main would have lit blue, quarterback Jordan Love would have been praised flatly and the Aggies would have left with their heads held high, another victory in the books.

As things stand, Love was and will be praised for his last game played in the Utah state uniform. The junior quarterback threw only seven incomplete against the golden flashes of Kent State, finishing 30 of 37 with 317 yards and three touchdowns, in a single interception. He is now the leader of the program in total yards in a race and represented 52 touchdowns in just two years. Love also falls only one victory before being the most winning quarterback in the history of the state of Utah, only behind Tony Adams.

Like Love, the Aggies offense in general will leave Frisco, Texas, with its head held high, having ended with 506 yards of total offense against Kent State, including 189 yards on the ground.

Runner Gerold Bright ran for 94 yards and a touchdown in his final game as Aggie, a great final performance. Open receiver Siaosi Mariner finished his year in Logan with 113 yards received and two touchdown receptions. Comrade Deven Thompkins was perhaps the most impressive Aggie of all, running for 57 yards and one score, all in one play, and recording 51 yards received and another touchdown.

The Frisco Bowl was no other game this season, unfortunately, and as good as the state of Utah was offensive, Kent State was better. Directed by quarterback Dustin Crum, Kent State defeated Utah State 51-41 in a high-end round-trip thriller.

Crum finished with 436 yards of total offense, 289 of which went on air, the other 147 on the ground. He scored three touchdowns, the last of which, a 4-yard touchdown race, sealed the first bowl victory for Kent State.

Open receivers Isaiah McKoy and Antwan Dixon also had strong starts, finishing with 103 receiving yards and a touchdown and 99 receiving yards and a score, respectively.

The turnovers ultimately demonstrated the ruin of Aggies, that and a poor overall defensive performance that saw the USU deliver 550 yards of total offense to KSU. It was an interception thrown by Love, a loose ball from Bright and a wrong clearance from Jordan Nathan that led the USU to finish with less-2 in the rotation battle.

"The turnovers are always a big part of every soccer game," said Utah State head coach Gary Andersen. "It was offensive to make sure we didn't deliver it." We've been fine in that category, which is probably a bit nice. When you see our numbers, we are in the negative area for turnovers this season and it is not where you want to be. … There are so many things that come into play in a football game that are important and the turnovers are definitely one of them. "

With the loss, the state of Utah ends 7-6 in the season, Gary Andersen's first return to the helm. While it wasn't the end they expected, Andersen argued that the 2019 campaign was still a success.

"I would say that this definitely does not define a season in any way, form or form," he said. "We believe that if you get six or seven wins, you are a good football team because you are rewarded." Many people here in Logan listen to me say this and you will hear me say it a thousand times more, but that is a fact. If you get six or seven wins, you are a good football team and you are rewarded with the opportunity to reach an incredible atmosphere in a bowl game. That is special. His entire season as a whole defines itself: where it is in its total victories, how its children are academically, how they are growing up as young men, how they are socially. There are many ways to evaluate a football team. In the end, I realize that we are all measured by our victories and defeats, but I promise you that it is much more than just sitting down and saying we won six games, nine games or 11 games. I guarantee it. "