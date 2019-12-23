The Utah football season near the playoffs and other outstanding sports stories of 2019

Loading...

As the fall camps opened across the country in preparation for the 2019 college football season, the Utah Utes became a fashion choice among national analysts to reach the four-team college football playoffs, thanks in large part to a manageable schedule and a talented group of older adults on both sides of the ball.

And it almost happened. The Utes' bid for a place in the last four college football games, which reached December and generated considerable national media attention for Pac-12, tops our list of sporting stories of the year for 2019.

Utah left the game unharmed without a conference, but the idea of ​​a perfect season vanished with a loss to the US Trojans in Utes' first Pac-12 game.

The way Utah responded during the last eight games of the regular season was quite outstanding. The Utes not only won eight consecutive victories, but absolutely dominated most of them, winning by an average margin of 29 points on the way to their second consecutive Pac-12 South title.

All that placed Utah in n. 5th in the College Football Playoff standings in the Pac-12 Championship game on December 6 against Oregon, which ranks 13th. Although it was far from being an inevitable conclusion, the Utes would reach the playoffs if they won, many observers thought they would.

But a Utah team known for its physicality was dominated in that department when Oregon achieved a 37-15 victory. The Ducks received the Rose Bowl offer from Pac-12, with Utah relegated to the Alamo Bowl.

Outside the field in 2019, the final plans to expand the Rice-Eccles stadium were announced and, after the Pac-12 championship match, the contract of defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley was modified, with great speculation that it has become in the head coach for when Kyle Whittingham retires.

Although the Utes did not finish as well as they expected, they turned their success into an excellent early signing period for their 2020 recruitment class, highlighted by signing their best-qualified prospect in the history of California cornerback Clark Phillips III, who changed his commitment to the from Ohio to Utah.

Here is a look at some of the other major Utah sports stories of 2019:

Utah Jazz shakes things

Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic participated in an introductory press conference for Utah Jazz on Monday, July 8, 2019 in Las Vegas, where they exhibited their No. 10 and No. 44 shirts.

During the summer of 2018, the Jazz opted for continuity after a 2017-18 campaign in which they reached the second round of the playoffs. After the 2018-19 season, which brought more victories in the regular season, but also the start of the first round of the playoffs, Jazz Bras shook things around the budding star Donovan Mitchell and the two-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert in an effort to take the next step towards containment.

In particular, Jazz changed Jae Crowder, Kyle Korver, Grayson Allen and a draft pick to the Memphis Grizzlies by veteran point guard Mike Conley, and signed the shooter Bojan Bogdanovic in free agency. Former shipowner base Ricky Rubio went to the Phoenix Suns, and the unconditional franchise Derrick Favors is now with the New Orleans Pelicans.

To complete the rotation, Utah signed with Ed Davis, Jeff Green and Emmanuel Mudiay. Many observers predicted that Jazz would become important players in the Western NBA Conference.

The start of Utah this season has been a bit uneven, although the Jazz are thinking about the Western Conference playoff race.

#ExtenderKalani realized

For three seasons as head coach of BYU Cougars, Kalani Sitake had struggled for his players, but had a record of only 20-19. With his contract expired after the 2020 season, he began talking about whether Sitake would receive an extension.

Victories over Tennessee, USC and Boise State in 2019 reinforced the Sitake case, and many fans began using #ExtendKalani on social media. But losses to teams like Toledo and South Florida did not help.

After the fourth consecutive victory of the Cougars on November 16, a video appeared on social media by BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe in the team's locker room wearing a #ExtendKalani shirt, and the players cheered, although it was not entirely clear why. Two days later, the school officially announced an extension for Sitake until the 2023 season.

Dave Rose retires, Mark Pope hired

From 2005 to 2019, Dave Rose led the BYU men's basketball program to 348 victories and eight appearances in NCAA tournaments. But the last few years became thinner and Rose retired on March 26.

To replace it, the Cougars hired former assistant Mark Pope, a former NBA player and a very intense and energetic coach who had spent four seasons leading the nearby Utah Valley University.

Pope faced some great challenges, as star Yoeli Childs was suspended by the NCAA during the first nine games of the season due to a paperwork error when he had briefly declared for the NBA draft in the spring, and a lot of Players suffered serious injuries.

In addition, the scandal of the benefits of Nick Emery continued, as the NCAA confirmed a previous decision that BYU must vacate 47 victories of 2015-2017. (Emery announced his retirement from basketball in 2019).

Fans banned in sports venues

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

National headlines were made on March 11 when the then Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook had a heated verbal exchange with a fan during a game at Vivint Arena. Westbrook said a fan told him to "get on his knees as he used to."

"I think it's racial and I think it's inappropriate in the sense that there is no protection for the players," said Westbrook.

Shane Keisel was kicked out of the arena for the next day after an investigation, and in the following days, Jazz owner Gail Miller advocated courtesy in the arena and players from the Utah and Brooklyn Nets shared a message of unity when wearing T-shirts with a quote from the late activist Fred Hampton during his March 16 game. A second unnamed fan was ejected from the arena a few days later after a previous incident involving racial charges involving Westbrook came to light.

On December 16, Keisel filed a lawsuit against the Jazz and Westbrook (who now plays for the Houston Rockets) for $ 100 million, alleging defamation and inflicting emotional distress, among other claims.

That was not the only incident in Utah in which a fan was expelled from sports venues for a racially charged incident. On September 6, during a National Women's Soccer League match between Utah Royals FC and Portland Thorns FC at Rio Tinto Stadium, an anonymous URFC fan shouted racial insults to PTFC goalkeeper Adrianna Franch and was expelled for life from the premises of Real Salt Lake.

Real Salt Lake dysfunctional off the field, good on that

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Another significant language-related incident occurred at the Rio Tinto stadium a few weeks before. On July 24, then RSL head coach Mike Petke shouted a homophobic insult in Spanish to an officer at the end of a League Cup game against the Mexican team Tigres UANL.

Petke was suspended on July 27 for two weeks and finally fired the day before he returned. On September 17, Petke sued RSL, claiming he still owes the rest of his contract, almost $ 700,000. The lawsuit included an alleged conversation involving Petke and general manager Craig Waibel in which Waibel said he had plans to leave at the end of the season and that RSL owner Dell Loy Hansen should not "be rewarded. So it is".

Waibel left RSL on September 27 with two games remaining in the regular season with RSL in the heat of a tight playoff race. In November, Petke's lawsuit was sent to arbitration.

Despite the turmoil, the team finished the season very well under interim head coach Freddy Juarez, and finished third in the Western Major League Soccer Conference after a final wild day of the regular season.

RSL reached the second round of the playoffs, where it fell to the Seattle Sounders, the eventual MLS Cup champions. On December 3, Juarez was appointed head coach, and interim general manager Eliot Fall was removed that label the same day RSL enters a new era without legendary retired goalkeeper Nick Rimando.

Elsewhere in the RSL organization, Real Monarchs SLC won the 2019 USL Championship title after a break at the end of the season under the former unconditional RSL, interim coach Jamison Olave, who was given the job permanently .

URFC failed to reach the NWSL playoffs in its second year of existence, but Americans Kelley O & # 39; Hara, Christen Press and Becky Sauerbrunn helped lead the United States to their fourth Women's World Cup crown in France.

RPI marks the beginning of significant changes in high school sports

As part of the biannual realignment process, the Utah High School Activities Association moved to a mathematical RPI system to determine first-round playoff clashes rather than predetermined regional clashes. In addition, it was decided that all teams would reach the playoffs instead of a certain number of teams from each region.

There were ideas found among coaches about the change in fall sports, and those ideas persisted throughout the fall season. A complaint that RPI would not sow the teams accurately was confirmed in the 5A soccer group, as the powerful Orem Tigers finished 12th after playing a difficult calendar, but then moved on to the state championship.

Utah State men's basketball returns to normal

AP

One of the most consistent programs in men's college basketball for a long time under Stew Morrill, the Utah State Aggies struck a spell under Tim Duryea and was replaced by the energetic Craig Smith.

Selected to finish ninth at the Mountain West Conference, the Aggies won the championship, led by Bountiful native Sam Merrill and Portuguese freshman Neemias Queta. There were 8 seeds in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, where they fell to the Washington Huskies in the first round. They started this season in the top 25 but withdrew.

Other notable stories