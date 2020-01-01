The Utah basketball team hopes to recharge to play Pac-12 after a long break

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – When we last saw the Utah basketball team, San Diego State was taking it out of the Staples Center in a 28-point beating. That was only three days after the Utes had eliminated Nemesis for a long time and Kentucky, sixth ranked, in front of a hostile crowd in Las Vegas.

Now, after 11 days between the games, the longest basketball break of the season in Utah in more than 60 years, the Utes are back, ready to start the Pac-12 2020 season against Oregon State on Thursday by the Night (6:30 pm) at the Huntsman Center.

So which team will we see on Thursday night?

The one who shot so well and seemed so balanced, playing in front of a group of Kentucky fans in Las Vegas, or the one who couldn't shoot directly and seemed overwhelmed against a Mountain West conference school in Los Angeles?

Although his team was "beaten", as he put it, coach Larry Krystkowiak felt that his team played a good defense for the most part against the Aztecs and that the shots that were falling against Kentucky (54.8%) were not against a defensive-minded SDSU crew (31.3%).

"It was a good revelation to enter the Christmas holidays, sometimes it is not bad to receive a punch in the mouth and think about it for a while," Krystkowiak said.

The Ute coach also considers the 11-day layoff between games positive because he has given his hit squad a chance to recover for the first time this season.

"We have returned reloaded and refocused," he said. "We have had a team that has been quite mistreated, so it has been productive for us in terms of improving the health of the boys." I would much prefer what we have gone through than having to keep playing, we are in full power and we seem to be quite good. "

Oregon State, which has a 10-2 record, has a veteran team led by Tres Tinkle, son of OSU head coach Wayne Tinkle, who averages 20.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The senior forward is joined in the initial lineup by junior guard Ethan Thompson (15.8 ppg) and 7-foot center Kylor Kelley, who averages 11.7 ppg and is second in the nation in blocked shots at 4.33 per game.

While the Beavers have an experienced team with two senior and three junior holders, the Utes counterbalance with a young lineup that starts three sophomores and two freshmen.

Second-year forward Timmy Allen will join fellow sophomore Riley Battin and Both Gach in the initial line-up, while freshmen Rylan Jones and Branden Carlson are also expected to begin. The freshmen Mikael Jantunen, Jaxon Brenchley, Lahat Thioune and JC transferred Alfonso Plummer are the main reservations.

UTE NOTES: The Utes will meet at Oregon No. 4 on Saturday at 3 p.m. . . . The 50th anniversary of the Huntsman Center, formerly known as the Special Events Center, will be celebrated in Saturday's game with the assistance of several 1969-70 team members, including Mike Newlin, Kenny Gardner, Dan Cowan and Jim Mahler. . . After this week's games, the Utes hit the road for two weeks with games in Colorado on January 12 and in Arizona and Arizona State on January 16 and 18. . . Timmy Allen ranks first in the Pac-12 with a score of 21.0 ppg and is also in a draw for 21 in the nation. . . Krystkowiak and Tinkle were teammates in Montana, and Tinkle was an assistant coach of Krystkowiak in Montana from 2004 to 2006.

*******

Utah (9-3) against the state of Oregon (10-2)

Huntsman Center

Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

TV: Red Pac-12

Radio: ESPN-700