The US Navy sets the wind in the sails of Austal

"I guess it & # 39; is really unprecedented to see this kind of recognition for Australian manufacturing business, perhaps n & # 39; any company by the US president," said David Singleton, CEO of Austal.

"It raises the question, n & # 39; is not it, why it happens and why it is important and I guess it & # 39;? Was almost like the final reward of what has been an extremely Program succeeded, "he said.

Austal recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of its operations in the US, an expensive and ambitious game that & # 39; she started to develop in the defense sector of great value. But it is a decision that is bearing fruit.

Austal’s manufacturing campaign in the United States began with commercial vessels such as passenger ferries, before moving on to defense work in 2004.

President Trump gave the Prime Minister a model of a shore combat ship, an all-aluminum trimaran combat ship. It is designed to be multi-operational and has been deemed to be the "Swiss Army Knife of the United States Navy Fleet" because different modules can be installed there to modify its capabilities.

According to Austal, it is the only all-aluminum trimaran in service with a navy in the world.

While Mr. Morrison's gift is in a display case, the full-size version is 127 meters long and completed versions of it are already operating in American and Asian waters.

A littoral combat ship built by Austal.

Austal has contracts with the U.S. Navy worth more than $ 12 billion ($ 17.5 billion) to manufacture 19. The company is midway through bulky contract work, with nine of the ships already delivered.

"Having seen a company go from setting foot in that particular water with commercial vessels ago 20 years, to a point where we are the only foreign company in the world, ever, to initiate vessels under contract for the US Navy is a huge accomplishment in a relatively short period of time, "says Singleton L & # 39; age and The Sydney Morning Herald.

This is not a bad result for a company established in Perth in 1988 to build aluminum boats for the pencil fishing industry. He then became a manufacturer of aluminum ferries and was a pioneer in the multihull ferry market.

In the three decades since its inception, the company has become a global high-speed boat building with operations in Australia and the US, as well as & # 39; in the Philippines, Vietnam and China post aggressive expansion in Asia in recent years.

While the US Navy is a major customer, it has also manufactured boats for other navies, including the Royal Australian Navy.

"There is no doubt in our mind that the company is in its most solid all-time position in part because & # 39;. It has now fully consolidated its position in the United States, after a major investment in new facilities ten years ago, "said Mr. Singleton.

"Our approach in Asia is not just to install the shipyards there, but to really access these markets. Initially constructing commercial vessels in Asia … but to use this as a way to make more military work in Asia as well, "he noted.

The company's global position may now be very solid, but growth has not come without significant headaches.

Austal's stocks are now experiencing a wave of support, trading at around $ 4 shortly before Christmas. In November, the stock hit a record high of $ 4.99.

But the title’s trajectory has not always been up over the past decade. In 2011, the average share price of the company was $ 2,048, but at the end of 2012 it was between 50 ¢ and 60 ¢. And for fiscal year 2012-13, its average price was less than 80 ¢.

In 2012, Austal had to raise capital to restore its balance sheet and reduce its debt. The company raised $ 78 million in the process, largely from d & # 39; investors who took 65 million to & # 39; actions in the institutional component of the & # 39; offer.

Austal needed the money because his job of building the first of his Expeditionary Rapid Transit ships for the United States Navy cost him much more than expected.

And, at the end of 2015, Austal informed investors of the pressure on the margins associated with its coastal combat ships program.

An Austal Cape class ship built for the Australian Border Force.

A few months later, in July 2016, Austal told the market that it expects to experience revenue loss of up to $ 116 million in fiscal 2016, after depreciating the value of his ongoing work on the combat ship program at a heavy price. $ 156 million. Design changes had to be made to the vessel to increase its ability to survive a close explosion, which increased construction costs.

A more recent setback for the company, which currently has a market capitalization of around $ 1.4 billion, occurred in January 2019, when it said that the Australian Securities and Investments Commission was investigating about the announcements she made about her income from the combat ship program. The company's U.S. operations are also under investigation by U.S. authorities.

Asked about the investigations, Mr. Singleton said he was "very comfortable" with this.

"I flap my always something I know to be absolutely true about this business, c & # 39; is ethical and honest run I do not know if we made a mistake here or there, but I am clear that person. will find something important embarrassment to the business here, because our culture just doesn't fit that kind of thing, "he said.

As with any investment in a stock, it all depends on the timing. For those who bought Austal shares almost a decade ago in 2010 – and who hung on to it – the investment paid dividends. But that would have been a test of patience as they endured rough waters along the way.

One successful investor with Austal is the contrarian investment fund Allan Gray, which until recently held almost 20% of the company's shares. He now holds less than 1% of the manufacturer's stock.

The fund bought Austal for the first time to 2011, when that & # 39; s & # 39 Austal, exchanged "in the middle of the dollar," the investment manager Simon Mawhinney.

"And 2012 was a terrible year for Austal terrible, and she eventually fell dramatically below $ 1 and she ended up having to recapitalize its balance sheet.

“It was a terrible investment for us during the first years of our existence on its register. (But) there are many things that we attract a company like Austal, they have a great product versus their boats aluminum shell and intellectual property (IP) that surrounds these things. And it’s a very enterprising business, "he noted.

"There are very few things that they do that are not very focused on the long term. And so they don't turn to the short term as fund managers often, unfortunately, force management and boards to do. And they happen to be at a point in the cycle when their ships are in high demand, "he said.

The key to the strong recovery of the company, says Singleton, was "d & # 39;. Bring the United States to operate the way they should work, and it has been a long hard work and the American people have made a great job to do this. "

The boss of & # 39; Austal, who led Poseidon Nickel, also cited the contribution of & # 39; improved profitability of products by activities outside the United States.

Hartleys industry analyst Oliver Stevens has a neutral rating on Austal stocks and a price target of $ 4.05.

While military-related work is a critical part of Austal's workload, it also wins orders for the construction of large, fast commercial ferries for companies around the world. His most recently awarded contract was an agreement of $ 136 million, announced in October, for the construction of & # 39; a high-speed catamaran 115 meters to the Danish company Molsinjen.

"I think that & # 39; it is in very good condition right now you have a very strong balance sheet, a good order book for the coming period, it is pretty well placed." Said Stevens about the & # 39 ; current state of Austal.

"I think the big thing is brewing is in July of next year. The US Navy will award the new Future Frigate FFG (X) program. And as part of this program, they are looking to build 20 of these frigates, at a total cost of about $ 20 billion. And the initial contract will cover up to 10 ships, "he said.

While the future of the business was initially linked to the health of the chalk fishing industry, it now seems that its future is strongly linked to the power of the American army and its wish to maintain its naval superiority.

