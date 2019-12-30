The unlikely winners of the 2019 investment

Loading...

Russian revolution

In a year in which the United States imposed several rounds of new sanctions against Russia and Moscow was rocked by seven weeks of protests, the country's stock market performed the best in the world in terms of total return in dollars, and its currency is the second best in the world. Stable oil prices have allowed Elvira Nabiullina, governor of the Central Bank of Russia, to cut rates five times. This contributed to the rebound of a sale in 2018, some deemed excessive.

Despite the political headwinds, Russian companies "are generally in great shape," said Fraser Lundie, credit manager at Hermes Investment Management. For many of them, such as commodity producers who have benefited from the stability of the oil and foreign exchange markets, "things have rarely improved," he said.

Eclair of Greece

Greece, which has entered an eventful decade with a financial crisis and an International Monetary Fund bailout, is fighting with Russia for the best performance in the stock market of the year – and now ends with an astonishing recovery for stocks and bonds.

Reforms in the country began to bear fruit and the far-left Syriza party was ousted by the center-right New Democracy in an election in July. Easy money from the European Central Bank helped, allowing the country to borrow at negative interest rates in October, and its 10-year government bond experienced the biggest rally since the start of the year among the 19 main markets followed by Bloomberg News.

Russia's equity market has the best global performance in terms of total dollar return, and its currency is the second best in the world.

The moment of Ukraine

The best performing currency in the world this year out of more than 130 followed by Bloomberg? It was the Ukrainian hryvnia, which experienced a largely uninterrupted stable appreciation period in 2019. This marked a break with three years of price fluctuations of around 10%, which made following a currency collapse after the Russian invasion of Crimea and during the separatist struggle. in the eastern part of the country. A package of market-friendly reforms as part of an IMF program has enabled the central bank to cut interest rates, thereby helping to stimulate economic growth. The market value of the country's currency has grown faster than any other this year.

Beyond meat

Loading

In a bad year for start-ups, the actions related to the fake meat craze stood out – especially the vegan food producer Beyond Meat. But it has also generated a boom in Chinese companies looking to take advantage of the momentum – with purchases so frantic around tenuous stocks linked to the trend that the Shenzhen Stock Exchange started asking questions about real meat producers. , not on the ersatz.

One company, YanTai Shuangta Food Co., has generated a total return of 175 percent – and its supply of fake meats is so far limited. This puts it in the 209% yield range for Beyond Meat, which during the summer soared to almost 10 times its selling price of US $ 25.

Palladium breaks record

The price of palladium has climbed about 51% to over US $ 2,000, making it the best performing precious metal of the year.

"Palladium is a well defined situation where the limited supply meets the increased demand of an automotive industry which has to produce better and more environmentally friendly engines," said Ole Hansen, manager of the commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

"With the main demand coming from this sector, the price can potentially increase a lot if the supply remains tight."

Bloomberg

Most seen in business

Loading