The United States will deploy thousands of additional troops in the Middle East after the murder of Soleimani

The United States will deploy thousands of additional troops in the Middle East as tensions rise with Iran after the air raid that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, a U.S. defense officer tells CNN. Additional troops will come from the Immediate Response Force of the 82nd Airborne Division. CNN previously reported that these forces had been prepared to deploy orders and would be sent to the region if the situation warranted it. After the disturbance at the United States Embassy in Baghdad, the United States deployed 750 troops from the same unit and said the new deployment will cover the rest of the brigade, typically around 3,000 soldiers. In a dramatic escalation amid tensions between the two countries, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday that the United States killed Soleimani, the leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, in an attack with drones in the Baghdad International Airport ordered by President Donald Trump. Intelligence showed that Soleimani was in Baghdad after Tuesday's embassy attack to plan future attacks on US targets with Iranian power forces, a senior administration official told CNN. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CNN on Friday that the attack was carried out to interrupt an "imminent" attack in the region. The deployment occurs amid threats by the Iranian government of a "severe revenge" for the murder of Soleimani. This story is breaking and will be updated.

