The United States has tools in its toolkit that respond to North Korean missile tests: White House – National

Loading...

By Reuters employees

Published on December 29, 2019 at 10:14 am

Updated December 29, 2019 at 10:22 am

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

The United States would be very disappointed if North Korea tested a long-range or nuclear missile and took appropriate action as a leading military and economic power, White House national security advisor Robert O’Brien said on Sunday.

Washington has many "tools in its toolkit" to respond to such tests, O'Brien said in an interview with ABC's "This Week".

CONTINUE READING:

North Korea begins important days before the nuclear negotiation deadline with the United States.



"We reserve the verdict, but the US will take action as we do in these situations," he said. "If Kim Jong Un does this, we will be extremely disappointed and will show that disappointment."

North Korea has asked Washington to offer a new initiative to resolve differences over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program. It warned Washington this month that failing to meet its expectations could result in an undesirable “Christmas present”.

The story continues under the advertisement

1:10

Trump wonders if North Korea's Christmas surprise is "a beautiful vase"

Trump wonders if North Korea's Christmas surprise is "a beautiful vase"

U.S. military commanders said the North Korean move could include testing a long-range missile – something that North Korea has been overriding since 2017, along with atomic bomb tests.

O'Brien said the US and North Korea had open channels of communication but did not go into detail about them. He said Washington hoped that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would honor his commitments to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.

CONTINUE READING:

Trump will face a number of foreign policy challenges in 2020



The United States remains the world's leading military power and has enormous economic power, said O'Brien. "We can put a lot of pressure on," he said.

(Report by Doina Chiacu; edited by Rosalba O’Brien)

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) North Korea (t) North Korea Christmas Gift (t) North Korea Missile (t) North Korea Nuclear Missile (t) North Korea Nuclear Missile (t) Attack (t) Robert O & # 039; Brien (t) United States (t) United States National Security Advisor (t) United States Response North Korea (t) Washington (t) Politics (t) World