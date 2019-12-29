The United States has retaliated against Iranian-backed militias that are believed to be behind the recent attack on the Kirkuk base

Loading...

The Pentagon announced on Sunday that it had launched "precision defense attacks" on an Iran-backed militia that is believed to have recently carried out a missile attack on a military base in Kirkuk, Iraq, that killed a US contractor be.

"In response to repeated attacks by Kata & # 39; ib Hezbollah (KH) on Iraqi bases where the Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) coalition is based, US forces have launched counter-precision attacks against five KH facilities in Iraq and Syria that will affect KH's ability to lead future attacks against OIR coalition forces, "said Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman in a statement.

The five destinations included three locations in Iraq and two in Syria. According to the Pentagon, the sites were used by Kata & ib's Hezbollah to store weapons and ammunition, and as command and control sites for additional attacks on U.S. forces and partner forces.

The retaliation occurred a few days after a rocket attack that killed a civilian contractor and wounded four US soldiers and two members of the Iraqi security forces.

The Kata & # 39; ib-Hezbollah is an Iraqi Shiite militia that is supported by Iran and may have links to the country's secret Quds Force, an arm of the Iranian Corps of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard.

"KH is closely linked to the Iranian Quds Force and has repeatedly received lethal assistance and other assistance from Iran that it used to attack the OIR coalition forces," Hoffman said in the statement. "Iran and its KH deputies must stop attacking US forces and coalition forces and respect Iraqi sovereignty to prevent additional US military defenses."

