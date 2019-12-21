The United States has decided not to send bomb sniffers to Egypt and Jordan after many of the animals have died

Loading...

The United States has decided to temporarily stop sending explosive detection dogs to Jordan and Egypt after finding that many animals have died as a result of poor treatment.

The department's watchdog, which had previously urged the State Department to stop sending dogs to these countries after an earlier investigation, uncovered a number of animal deaths and other serious problems. "

The report released on Friday says two dogs sent to Jordan died of "non-natural causes" in June and September this year. In particular, one died from hyperthermia (heat stroke) and the other from poisoning from an insecticide sprayed on or near the kennel.

Another dog was diagnosed with leishmaniasis in October, a preventable disease transmitted by sand flies.

The Inspector General's office also found that three of the ten dogs sent to Egypt who had not worked with department officials died of lung cancer, broken gallbladder, and hyperthermia.

The latest report follows an IG evaluation published in September, which examined the status of the program in Jordan, a US ally in the fight against terrorism.

In this report, which classified the conditions in which the animals lived as "disturbing", it was found that "from 2008 to 2016 at least 10 dogs had died from various medical problems while others were living in unhealthy conditions".

At the time, the Inspector General's office recommended that the State Department stop the Explosive Detection Canine Program (EDCP) for Jordan until the country could demonstrate that it was able to provide adequate care, but the ministry rejected national security concerns.

The State Department assured inspectors that it was taking steps to improve the situation and take better care of the dogs. "The death of two dogs from non-natural causes – namely, hyperthermia and poisoning – since June 2019 has raised serious questions about the ministry's claim that it has taken adequate measures to protect their health and safety," the latest report said the inspector general said.

The IG report also found that the previously unreported deaths in Egypt that prevented State Department officials from visiting the areas where the dogs lived and worked were also a concern.

While the State Department initially refused to stop sending dogs, the watchdog's recent findings seem to have prompted the department to rethink.

In August, the State Department recaptured ten dogs from Morocco because they were not used for their intended purpose. This was the IG report.

