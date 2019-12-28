The ultimate benefit of DevOps: free developers to be developers

Loading...

DevOps can be fast and timely software releases, but perhaps the most compelling benefit is what it does for the minds of developers.

That is the word of Gene Kim, said DevOps thought leader and co-author of The Phoenix Project, a seminal work in the DevOps space, and author of the recently published work, The Unicorn Project. In a recent webcast presented by XebiaLabs, Kim joined CEO Derek Langone and T.J. Randall, vice president of customer success, to analyze the ways in which developer jobs can be more rewarding.

It is in the best interest of companies to do what they can to drive all painful and mundane tasks, plumbing and maintenance, of the daily routines of developers, that DevOps methodologies and automation will help achieve. "We want developers to spend their best energy on solving the business problem, not on a mat trying to figure out how to put the pipes together," says Kim. "Treating compilation problems exhausts all the joy" of programming out of developers' lives, he adds.

Langone agreed, urging that software engineers be released to "work on high-value activities and allow them to be creative, to use their talents in the most impactful elements of business software production, rather than plumbing." .

In The Unicorn Project, Kim describes five key ideals that should be emphasized in current DevOps initiatives:

Location and simplicity

Focus, flow and joy.

Improvement of daily work.

Psychological security

Customer Focus

Developers should be free to concentrate on the business and apply solutions directly to the needs of the client. They also need to feel free to challenge the assumptions and talk about the problems: the "psychological security" that must be part of the DevOps mix, Kim urges.

There are also direct implications for the competitiveness of the organizations at stake: "In this labor market and when there is so much competition for developers," says Kim. "It is very important that organizations can have this mentality, say, & # 39; we need to make it easier for developers to do the work they enjoy & # 39; otherwise, they run a serious risk of losing those developers."

Developer satisfaction is "highly correlated with the performance of software delivery and even the performance of the organization," says Langone. "When you see happy developers and a high Net Promoter Score from employees where they really recommend their workplace to their colleagues and friends. That means they are having fun at work, that there is a sense of meaning. It also means that they & # 39; to be able to spend your best energy on the business problem and not work on things. "

Kim reports that a platform-focused DevOps approach will help raise the roles of developers. "Notice how large complex organizations are creating high performance within their organizations, where it has thousands or even tens of thousands of developers or platform teams," he says. "They are managing these platforms [monitoring, CI / CD, launch automation, orchestration, cloud] as a shared internal service. It is an internal market, which competes for mental participation and participation in the internal market of development teams. All experience – whether operations or security – is not embedded in people's heads, but embedded in the platform, so any developer and development team that uses that platform inherits the best-known ways to get into production safely, reliably and safely, and quickly, without having to learn how to do it themselves. "

Most aspects of plumbing and maintenance of development work can be put on the platform. "It is a job for leaders to create the conditions so that they can be productive and have fun so that they can better meet the needs of customers," says Langone. "There were so many things that I used to enjoy doing at an earlier stage of my career that I hate now. It's all out of the business problem, everything that is outside of my application. I hate connecting anything to anything. It always takes me a week, especially with databases, dependency update and secret management. "

Both the data and the code represent identical problems. Another challenge facing developers, which is addressed through DevOps, is that "it was too difficult to take the code where it needed to go, that it was in production for customers to gain value," says Kim. "This is an almost identical problem around data, which is that data is often locked in systems of records or data stores, where weeks, months or quarters are needed to take the data where they should go." This is a problem that the software can address, he continues, "so that we can use all the techniques we have learned in the DevOps community, and use them to allow all those who need them to use the data effectively."