The U.S. Navy bans TikTok from state-of-the-art cellular phones citing "cyber security threat" – National

By M.B. Pell and Echo Wang Reuters

Published on December 20, 2019

Updated December 20, 2019 at 7:02 p.m.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Navy banned the TikTok social media app for government-released mobile devices. The popular short video app is a "threat to cybersecurity".

A Navy bulletin released on Tuesday appeared on a military Facebook page, saying that users of government-issued mobile devices that had TikTok and did not remove the app were being blocked from the Navy Marine Corps intranet.

The Navy would not describe in detail the dangers of the app, but Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Uriah Orland said in a statement that the order was part of an effort to "combat existing and emerging threats."

TikTok did not return a comment request.

TikTok is very popular with teenagers in the U.S., but has been reviewed by U.S. regulators and legislators in recent months. The U.S. government has initiated a national security review by app owner Beijing ByteDance Technology Co for the acquisition of the $ 1 billion U.S. social media app Musical.ly.

Last month, US Army cadets were instructed not to use TikTok after Senator Chuck Schumer raised safety concerns about the use of TikTok in recruiting the army.

A spokesman for the Navy said that Navy and maritime personnel using government-issued smart devices can generally use popular commercial apps, including popular social media apps. From time to time, however, certain programs that pose security threats are banned. He would not give examples of apps that are allowed or classified as unsafe.

According to the Pentagon's Orland, the “Cyber ​​Awareness Message” sent out on December 16 identifies the potential risk associated with using the TikTok app and imposes appropriate measures on employees to protect their personal data.

