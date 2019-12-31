The U.S. embassy in Baghdad was evacuated when demonstrators denounced U.S. air strikes

Loading...

The US ambassador to Iraq and other employees were evacuated from their embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday for security reasons, Iraqi officials said when thousands of demonstrators and militia fighters attacked US air strikes in Iraq at the gate.

In Washington, US President Donald Trump accused Iran of orchestrating the unrest and said Tehran was held responsible.

The protesters and militia fighters stormed and burned a security kiosk at the entrance to the U.S. embassy, ​​but did not break into the main area when security forces and embassy guards fired tear gas and stunned grenades.

They threw stones at the gate while others sang, "No, no, America! No, no, Trump!"

Iraqi special forces were stationed around the main gate to prevent them from entering the embassy. Iraqi counter-terrorism forces trained and equipped by the United States later strengthened them.

US airplanes attacked bases of a Iran-backed militia on Sunday – an action that could involve Iraq in a proxy conflict between Washington and Tehran at a time when mass protests are challenging Iraq's political system.

The attack on Kataib's Hezbollah militia was in response to the murder of a US civilian in a missile attack on an Iraqi military base.

"Iran killed an American contractor and injured many. We have responded emphatically and will always do so," Trump said in a tweet.

"Iran is now planning an attack on the US embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. We also expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the embassy, ​​and this will be communicated."

The Iraqi State Department officials said the US ambassador and other employees had left, but did not say when. A few embassy officers stayed, they said.

A few hours after the start of the protest, tear gas was fired to disperse the crowd, and some of the militias encouraged the demonstrators to go over the loudspeakers.

Security officials at the embassy also fired grenades at demonstrators outside the site. Reuters correspondents heard at least seven loud bangs.

"We have delivered our message, please leave the area to avoid bloodshed," said an announcement.

"Closed in the Name of the People"

The Iraqis took to the streets almost thousands daily to condemn militias such as Kataib-Hezbollah and their Iranian patrons who support the government of Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

But on Tuesday, the militias "closed in the name of the people" sprayed outside the gates of the US embassy and smashed the surveillance cameras with bricks and stones around the building. Some set up tents to prepare for a sit-in.

Qais al-Khazali, leader of the Iranian-backed Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia, and many other high-ranking leaders were among the demonstrators.

"Americans are undesirable in Iraq. They are a source of evil and we want them to go," Khazali told Reuters.

Khazali is one of the most feared and respected Shiite militia leaders in Iraq and one of Iran's most important allies.

Kataib-Hezbollah is one of the smallest but most powerful militias supported by Iran. The flags hung on the fence around the message.

Militia commander Jamal Jaafar Ibrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, and leader of the Badr organization, Hadi al-Amiri, also participated in the protests.

Abdul Mahdi has condemned the air strikes in which at least 25 fighters were killed and 55 injured.