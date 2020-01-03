The Trump administration cannot find out if there is a war going on

Loading...

Clausewitz wrote that "war is the realm of uncertainty," and the past 24 hours have proven him right: numerous Trump administration officials have made somewhat contradictory statements as to whether the death of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, the use of an additional 3,500 Paratroopers in the Middle East, and the overall tensions between Washington and Tehran will cause the United States to race toward World War III.

The following official, chronologically ordered statements show that the fog of maybe war is as dense as never before:

7:42 a.m. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo describes the world as "much safer" after the death of Soleimani and the Americans in the region as "much safer today after the death of Soleimani".

In the meantime, the US embassy in Baghdad is asking US citizens to leave Iraq as soon as possible and has suspended public operations until further notice.

1:02 p.m. Al Jazeera reports that Ismail Qaani, Soleimani’s successor as head of the Iranian elite’s Quds Force, said that “soon [in the US] will witness the bodies of Americans across the Middle East”.

1:50 p.m. A Pentagon spokesman confirms reports that a brigade from the 82nd Airborne Division is deployed to Kuwait. The deployment was "an appropriate and precautionary measure in response to the increasing threat to US personnel and facilities," said Lt. Col. Thomas Campbell.

15:53 Despite the efforts and warlike words of the Iranian military, President Donald Trump insists that the strike against Soleimani "should stop a war. We have not taken any measures to start a war."

Pompeo reportedly told Fox News on Friday that the strike against Soleimani aimed to "regulate the conditions for de-escalation with Iran."

5:15 p.m. Robert O & # 39; Brien, President Trump's national security advisor, said on a phone call to reporters that "terrorist leader Soleimani" has a "long history of attacking Americans" and urged Iran to "become a normal nation." behavior". He added, "The United States will not be intimidated by threats from our opponents."