The Tripeny family raises funds for the expansion of the Fort Casper museum, $ 200,000 in guaranteed private donations

Loading...

Trevor T. Trujillo

CASPER, Wyo. – The Tripeny / Shickich family of Casper has created a group which seeks to raise funds for an extension to the Fort Caspar museum.

This group is called "Preservation of the Tripeny Anti-Drug Committee". They have already raised $ 200,000 in private donations.

The City of Casper said the overall cost of the museum expansion project would be approximately $ 1.2 million.

The article continues below …

Family members also donated the contents of the former Tripeny medicine and jewelry store to the city in February. The expansion of the museum would facilitate the display of these objects and other aspects of Casper’s history.

The municipal council adopted a resolution signifying its support for the fundraising efforts at its meeting on Tuesday, December 17.

During the summer, the board considered providing funding to facilitate the expansion of the museum. However, Casper mayor Charlie Powell said last Tuesday that it would be best for private parties and the Fort Caspar Museum Association to take charge of the fundraising efforts.

He did not rule out the possibility that the city could provide matching funding in the future.