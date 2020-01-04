The trembling Sydney Kings come back to life with the help of Jay & # 39; Sean Tate

Loading...

It was the second game in a row that he led the scoring for the Kings after a brilliant performance in their New Years shock to the Illawarra Hawks.

Casper Ware was calm by normal standards, scoring 12 points on the 4-16 shot – but the Kings had other contributors, including Brad Newley, who produced 20 points in his 100th game for the club, and Andrew Bogut, who didn't score in the first quarter but had 13 points and 10 rebounds by the final buzzer.

With Didi Louzada (calf) a chance to come back from an injury for the home game next weekend with the Cairns Taipans, there is reason to be optimistic about what to expect. Will Weaver team provided they can work out their inconsistencies.

The defeat is costly for the 36ers, who have now lost four of their last five games and will fall back in the race for a jump-off position.

Jerome Randle was electric for Adelaide with a 24-point high and six assists.

But there was a silver medal on the return of the former king for Sydney fans: Randle pledged to donate $ 50 for each point he scored to the Red Cross relief fund – as did the trio of Kings Newley, Xavier Cooks and Shaun Bruce.

In total, a total of $ 2,850 was spent on this very laudable cause, Newley revealing after the game that he had a personal attachment to the bushfire crisis, his brother-in-law in Adelaide having lost his cellar in cause of fires.

There were only 9,023 in the Qudos Bank Arena house – which may not be surprising given the sheer heatwave in Sydney – but those who braved the oven outside and making the trip to the olympic park were rewarded with an entertaining evening of basketball.

After a tight first half, the Kings opened the game with a convincing charge of 26-13 in the third quarter, dominating the paint and bringing the 36ers to the sword.

This gave them an 18-point lead in the last change, which a deflated Adelaide had no hope of overturning.

The opening minutes of the game were a shootout between Tate, who scored the first nine points on the board for the Kings, and Randle, who scored the top seven in Adelaide.

Although Sydney generally remains in control of the proceedings, the 36ers kept their feet in the door by grabbing 10 offensive rebounds in the first half, from which they generated eight second chance points.

Andrew Bogut exploded in the second quarter with nine points, but Adelaide's persistence under the rim kept them within striking distance – and with one minute remaining in the second quarter, a three-point pointer from Daniel Johnson pushed briefly visitors forward.

Newley responded with a long rang to restore the advantage for Sydney, who was 47-42 at halftime, and would soon explode even more.

