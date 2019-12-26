The top executive who tries to save Nissan decides that he would rather not do it

Loading...

Thinking better about trying to rescue Nissan, BMW under investigation, RIP Car2Go and the sweet, sweet release of death. All this and more in The Morning Shift for this Boxing Day, Thursday, December 26, 2019.

In October, Nissan shuffled its executive team to lead the change for the troubled automaker after Ghosn. That included making Jun Seki, described as "the engineer who is currently the senior vice president in charge of performance recovery," as vice president of operations.

That large number of appointments officially entered into force on December 1. Less than a month has passed, but Seki has already retired.

From Reuters:

Jun Seki, Nissan's vice president of operations and former contender for executive president, told Reuters he would leave to become president of Nidec Corp, a manufacturer of automotive components and precision engines based in Kyoto.

It should be noted that Seki was ignored for the position of CEO at Nissan. He denied that he left because of that, but "gave no further details," according to Reuters. He also hinted that he is taking less money in his new job.

Reuters also refers to some chemistry problems among the new leadership team:

In addition to concerns about the interruption between Nissan's senior management, sources said Seki, Operations Director Ashwani Gupta and Executive Director Makoto Uchida have so far failed to join as a team after being appointed to their positions in October.

They officially assumed December 1.

"There was no instant and cohesive chemistry achieved by those quotes," said one of the sources.

People leave work for all kinds of reasons and sometimes it is not a bad thing, especially in a company that needs a culture change. Other times it is a symbol of deep dysfunction within the company or a lack of direction in the future. Only time will tell which category this game belongs to, but, if nothing else, this does not exactly inspire confidence in Nissan's rebound.

It's a WSJ Christmas Eve first:

The Securities and Exchange Commission has opened an investigation into whether German luxury car manufacturer Bayerische Motoren Werke AG manipulated sales figures, according to people familiar with the matter.

The regulator is investigating whether the Munich-based automaker was involved in a practice known as sales drilling in the United States, the people said. Punch sales occur when a company increases sales figures by having dealers register cars as sold when vehicles are still standing in car lots.

A few months ago, the FCA resolved a similar case with the SEC for $ 40 million. Radical change for a global car manufacturer. I'm sure BMW is shaking.

Here is a fun one from Auto News:

A group of California dealers filed a lawsuit against Nissan Motor Co. and two subsidiaries, saying that "a culture of corruption and corporate greed" in the Japanese automaker forced the plaintiffs to a "fire sale" of two popular dealers to "cronies" of former defendants President Carlos Ghosn.

Also named in the lawsuit, filed Monday, is Trophy Automotive Dealer Group LLC, owned by Nasser Watar. Watar is a business partner of Saudi billionaire Khaled al-Juffali, a central figure in one of the allegations of abuse of trust against Ghosn in Japan.

Saudi billionaires, cronies, an alleged bribe of $ 14.7 million to settle the losses of a currency exchange under the table, and somehow a group of people who buy very cheap Nissans.

This is Ghosn's perfect demand: corrupt as hell with the smell of international intrigue and at the same time indescribably lame.

Do you remember the car share? Zipcar arrived and that was fine, and then a dozen car manufacturers inexplicably thought "we should do that!" And all have been massive failures.

The most recent failure was Daimler's effort to make Car2Go one thing, which has now closed in North America. The Financial Times has a bit of an autopsy on the North American carpool that is worth reading:

But 10 years later, many of these projects are retiring, frustrated by underutilization in medium-sized cities, the emergence of rivals such as Uber, Lyft and Didi Chuxing from China, competitive pressure to invest heavily in electric vehicles and a miscalculation about The enduring lure of the personal car.

A few weeks before DriveNow, BMW's shared car service, announced that it would withdraw from London, its executive director set out to talk about the revenue potential of such projects, in which the automaker, along with Daimler, They had pledged to invest more than one billion euros just 10 months ago.

"Not all trends are relevant to the BMW Group," Oliver Zipse said in Munich, and emphasized that the company would focus on its main competence: manufacturing premium cars.

That last date feels like a good summary of the decade in cars: not all trends are relevant to car manufacturers, although they seem desperate to do so. As the FT article points out, the fact that carsharing is a service that uses cars does not mean that car manufacturers are well positioned to execute them.

Sigh:

Tesla Inc shares traded above $ 420 on Monday, more than a year after Elon Musk tweeted that he had "secured funds" to make the electric car manufacturer private at that price, only to then surrender to the pressure of investors and regulatory concerns.

…

"Whoa … the action is so high hahaha," Musk tweeted on Monday, after Tesla's actions crossed the $ 420 mark.

The number 420 is closely related to marijuana as slang for cannabis use. It also refers to cannabis-related celebrations that take place annually on April 20.

