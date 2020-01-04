The time has come for the resolutions on pop culture 2020

Loading...

The Rundown is a weekly column featuring some of the week's biggest, craziest, and most remarkable entertainment events. The number of elements varies, as does the theme. It won't always make sense. Some articles may not even be about entertainment, to be honest, or about this week. It is important that it is Friday and we are here to have fun.

RESOLUTION NUMBER 1 – Broaden some horizons

We are bombarded with content every second of every day. There are more streaming services than we know and more along the way. Each of them has a library with hundreds, if not thousands, of films and TV shows. No one in history has ever had more entertainment on hand than you do right now.

The problem that this causes is twofold:

It can be overwhelming to go through everything to find cool things

There is so much of every niche that you can only watch the things that fit your wheelhouse all the time

At first glance, this second thing isn't necessarily bad. Who doesn't want what they like? Fill everything in the eyeballs that I have taped open. Give me give me give me But if I do that and you do it and everyone else does, we'll all end up in our own little, hyper-targeted silos. It's funny to think about it. We have essentially created a system to continue to share by offering almost unlimited possibilities.

That doesn't mean that returning to monoculture is a better option. I remember seeing Cheers as a child and while Cheers ruled and still ruled, a show about a group of charming alcoholics joking about their wives probably hadn't been made for a nine year old boy. But I saw it because it was on. That was the crossbar it had to cross. Was I home and was it on? That is how I watched a few episodes of LA Law. That probably explains a lot about who I am now and why I am so to be honest. What we have now is better. Options are better. You just have to work a little harder to find them.

I really noticed it at the end of last year when I made my Best of 2019 list. I liked my list. I still do. But it was a lot … the same thing that I always like. And the same stuff that was on many other lists. I would most likely have ended up in fourth place with Lodge 49 (behind Fleabag, Succession and Watchmen), which felt brave and nervous until I remembered that Lodge 49 was a show where Paul Giamatti had his pants on during a wild scene poop treasure hunt in Mexico. It's so far in my wheelhouse that I think it could claim the squatter's rights. The opposite of fat on my part.

This is my determination for pop culture this year. Expand my worldview, look at some things that I might not like or that make me a little uncomfortable, and try more things that don't go with "What would a guy like Brian want to see?" As the main selling point were made. Don't be put into a silo by the algorithms that force-feed me, more of what I've already seen. Set yourself free. Life. Smash the glass walls that these entertainment conglomerates use to lock us up and keep our pre-made list of preferences.

But only after watching this week's billion episode. Let's not go crazy here. I still need my Giamatti update.

RESOLUTION NUMBER TWO – Get invited to a party, pull an old copy of Beowulf from the bookshelf in the host's study, and let yourself be whisked away to a secret room full of treasures and / or puzzles via a rotating wall

Disney

It is unfathomable for me that this has not happened to me yet. What am I doing wrong? Tell me. I need to know. I pulled every copy of Beowulf from every bookshelf and none of them turned around and left me in a room full of treasures and / or secrets. To be honest, I'm pretty much done with it. I've seen it in dozens of movies and TV shows. Should I believe that these shows lied to me and the rest of America about the existence of spinning bookshelves and secret treasuries? Should I take another book? Should I take a candlestick or two to see if that works? I honestly ask here.

If you have a secret treasury, just invite me to your party. Tell me how to get there First give me a hint. Let me try to find out. But if it was 45 minutes ago, for example, and I threw half of your library on the floor, feel free to phrase it. Just tell me. But then go so that I can return to my precious illusion. Check me in five minutes to make sure I've done it right. I will take no treasure, I promise. I just want to be validated here. I just want the thrill of it all the moment the bookcase starts to spin and I realize that it is finally happening. I need it. I deserve it. I'll probably take a little bit of the treasure. It's okay, you've had enough.

RESOLUTION NUMBER THREE – Continue my 23 year series in which I have not seen the Titanic

Paramount

I've never seen the Titanic before. I'm not sure how it happened, or more specifically, it didn't happen. I didn't see it when it first appeared in cinemas, probably because I didn't want to spend three hours in a theater in 1997, which is a sure thing because I still don't want to spend three hours in a theater each year 2020. I didn't see it when it came out on DVD. I never sat down to look at the cable. It just never happened.

It's not that I'm proud of it. You never want to build your whole identity on things that you haven't or haven't done. It's just that I've made it this far, you know? The first time you saw the Titanic in 2020 after going through the Titanic mania in the late 1990s was like running a 26 mile marathon and throwing the last 0.2 in a towel. I will just keep going. I owe it to myself at this point. This is the easy part. It is the home stretch. I can manage it.

For full disclosure, I would also like to point out that I have seen a film in which Steven Seagal and Stone Cold Steve Austin defend an abandoned secret military prison against a paramilitary organization. It's not that I'm doing anything so important here that I don't have time to look at the Titanic or that I'm beyond it in any way. As always, the main argument should be that I'm an idiot. Thank you very much.

RESOLUTION NUMBER FOUR – Quit my job, but then get a high-ranking official who shows up in a helicopter to put you back in case of an emergency

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ezg4sr67OGA (/ embed)

This is pretty easy. I chop wood while my dog ​​is sitting on the veranda of my mountain hut. I have a really great wilderness beard. A helicopter appears over the trees and lands in the yard. A man gets out. He is wearing a suit and sunglasses. He continues to tell me that my services are needed because of an emergency. I tell him I'm retired. He pushes, says I have to be. I ask him why. He replies, "Because you are the best there has ever been, that's why." I sigh and tell my dog ​​to take care of the space when I get on the helicopter.

As I said, pretty straightforward. The biggest problem I see is that there are very rarely any pop culture emergencies involving a helicopter and mysterious officers in suits. Like what, a group of mercenaries threatens to blow up Mount Rushmore if someone doesn't recap succession? I also have a spinal cord injury and probably can't chop wood. And I don't particularly want to live in the mountains. And I can't grow a good beard. And although I like to think I'm pretty good at my job, I don't think I would ever call myself "the best". And when I retire, I definitely don't want to be bothered about work under any circumstances. And helicopters are pretty loud.

Otherwise straightforward again.

RESOLUTION NUMBER FIVE – Use a completely related image of Vin Diesel pushing his sunglasses up or down at the top of a post

Getty Image

Well, I can tick this off.

READER MAIL

If you have any questions about TV, movies, food, local news, weather, or whatever you want, send them to me on Twitter or at [email protected] (put "RUNDOWN" in the subject line).

Jeremy:

Congratulations, you are now responsible for HBO. For your first order, you can add any actor or actress to any show. You can use Matthew McConaughey in Barry as Noho Hanks chief, you can use Keanu in Succession as an assassin, you can do whatever you want. Who goes where and why? Thanks a lot!

Jeremy, that's an excellent question. Part one of my answer is the same one I give when someone asks me which actor or actress I would add to a show: Tracy Morgan. Imagine a great drama of the past 15 years and add Tracy Morgan. It's better, isn't it? At least it's more interesting. Like Tracy Morgan justified about Mad Men. Tracy Morgan about. Tracy Morgan on the leftovers. Find a single bug with one of these. And if you don't, meet me in the next paragraph.

As for the show I'm adding it to, it's almost as easy. He plays in the third season of The Young / New Pope. You have already added John Malkovich, Sharon Stone and Marilyn Manson. From there it's a little jump to Tracy Morgan. Maybe a medium sized jump. In any case. Let Tracy Morgan play the Pope. Maybe a cardinal. Let him play you as a visitor to the Vatican, who gets lost on a tour and takes over the leadership of the Catholic Church. See what's important to me.

AND NOW THE NEWS

To Brooklyn!

A vandal stole a cherry picker on Sunday, marking Brooklyn's Grand Army Plaza bow with massive graffiti labeled "Bird God".

How to do it.

The problem is that he couldn't figure out how to lower the bucket and, according to cops, had to be brought down by the NYPD emergency department.

Man, that must be a real kick in the pants, you know? The whole plan runs smoothly – you steal the crane, you jack it up, you write Bird God on the side of a building for some reason – but then you need the cops to help you come down. Everyone in prison must have roasted their beans so badly.

My working theory here is that he never learned how to lower it because he tried to signal the bird god to jump in and pick him up.

It was unclear how the vandal commanded the crane and straightened up to mark the arch that no one noticed, hours before a menorah ceremony nearby.

My favorite part of this story is that everything happened exactly in late December, which means that this guy sat down on January 1st, 2010 and wrote: "Steal a crane and write Bird God to a building" on his list of gates for that Decade and pushed it at the last minute.

It was not immediately known which crane it was, and the police were unsure of what the “bird god” label was referring to.

Honestly, I don't see how we can assume that this is a message of support for Doug Peterson, the Philadelphia Eagles football coach, who is preparing the team for Sunday's playoff game.

Go Birds.

