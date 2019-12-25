The three-alarm fire tears the multi-story building on Newbury Street

Loading...

Firefighters spent part of Christmas day fighting a three-alarm fire in a multi-story building on Boston's Newbury Street. The fire broke out in 128 Newbury just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday. There was damage to the five stories of the multi-story building. Authorities said firefighters who fought the fire did a great job to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to adjacent buildings. There were no injuries to report, but five residents who lived inside the building were displaced by the fire. Boston firefighters estimated the damage at approximately $ 1.5 million. Click play above to see an unprocessed video of the scene.

They have fire on floors 1,2 and 3. There is limited access for fire trucks in the back. Multiple ground stairs are launched, this is now a third alarm, all companies are working. pic.twitter.com/Q4aSmIyXq0

– Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 25, 2019

