The Thai Navy SEAL dies from an infection he contracted during rescue in a cave

A Thai Navy SEAL died from an infection that he contracted during the bold rescue of 12 children and his soccer coach in a flooded cave in Thailand last year.

The Royal Navy of Thailand confirmed the death of Petty Officer Beirut Pakbara in a statement Friday.

"Sergeant Mourning Major Beirut Pakbara, the hero of the cave who passed away. The Royal Thai Navy wishes to express our deepest condolences to the Beirut family," the statement said.

Beirut contracted a blood infection during the rescue operation at Tham Luang Cave in northern Thailand. He had been seeking medical treatment for the past year, but his condition worsened after the infection entered his bloodstream, according to the Royal Navy of Thailand.

Petty Officer Beirut Pakbara

Twelve members of the Wild Boars youth soccer team and their coach entered Tham Luang's extensive network of caves on June 23 last year and were trapped when a downpour flooded the cave complex.

They could not navigate narrow passages, and rising water forced them to take refuge on a rocky ledge. The children were found two weeks later in early July, but jubilation quickly gave way to the understanding that their rescue would be extremely dangerous.

The world saw how a Thai Navy SEAL team and international cave diving experts led the mission to recover them, and finally evacuated the children one by one.

During the efforts, Saman Kunan, also a former SEAL of the Thai Navy, died when he returned from delivering oxygen tanks. An official said at the time that he ran out of air while underwater.

The last of the group, the coach, was successful on July 10.

