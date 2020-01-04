The Texas Chain Saw Massacre organizes night screenings

Loading...

If you saw Texas Texas Chainsaw Massacre, you remember the terrifying farmhouse from the original movie and now you have the option to watch the movie inside.

Kenny Caperton's "On-Set Cinema" hosts a number of screenings of old horror films in the locations where they were filmed and in March you can watch this film where Leatherface created terror.

The Kingsland, Texas home will see a limited number of fans able to spend time indoors and stay overnight on Sunday March 29 and Monday March 30.

The house was moved from its original location in the 90s and currently houses the Grand Central Café.

The event will be over 21 years old and cost $ 475. Check-in will take place at 4:00 p.m. and departure will be at noon the next day. The ticket includes games, film screenings, barbecue dinner, drinks, snacks and a gift bag for the On Set Cinema event. Participants will need to bring their own blankets, pillows and air mattresses and although the house has toilets, it does not have showers.

Only 13 spots are available each evening, so if you want, you will want to act quickly.

Caperton said in a statement that "I'm going to set up a television inside the room where the infamous dining room scene took place and we'll have a Texas chain saw all night!"

"We can watch the original loop, or the whole series from start to finish … OR just skip everything and watch The Next Generation over and over again. Fans can hang out and sleep anywhere they want inside the house … in the hallway where we first see Leatherface come out of the door and smash Kirk in the head with the hammer, or in the room filled with bones and chicken feathers discovered by Pam just before she was torn off and hung on the hook, or even on the floor where Sally finds Grandpa in the rocking chair. There will also be games (horror games, board games, video games, etc.) and of course a barbecue dinner with toast on the side! So fill up your chainsaws and get ready to join the family! "

Are you excited about the Texas Chain Saw Massacre screenings on the farm? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

