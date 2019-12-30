The Taliban deny approval for a nationwide ceasefire in Afghanistan

Loading...

The Taliban claim that they are not planning to end the fight, despite the Associated Press reporting that the group's governing council had agreed to a temporary ceasefire.

"The reality is that the Islamic Emirate has no intention of declaring an armistice," the Taliban said in a statement tweeted on Monday. "The United States has called for a reduction in the scale and intensity of violence, and discussions in the Islamic Emirate are all about this particular issue."

The Associated Press first reported Monday that the Taliban leader should approve the 10-day ceasefire that would allow the group to sign a peace agreement with the United States.

But the Taliban called media reports on the ceasefire agreement "false and unfounded." The group also claimed that unnamed intelligence agencies used the ceasefire stories to sabotage ongoing peace negotiations.

"The leader of the Islamic Emirate has not yet issued a final decree and there are no differences in this regard within the Islamic Emirate," the Taliban said.

Task & Purpose was unable to reach the Taliban or the Associated Press for further comments on Monday.

So far, the Taliban have given no indication that they intend to reduce their attacks on US and Afghan forces. On December 11, Taliban fighters attempted to break through the Bagram Airfield defense area. A military spokesman said none of the Taliban got on the wire, but the base passenger terminal was damaged during the attack.

A total of 20 U.S. troops were killed in hostilities in Afghanistan in 2019. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael James Goble was the most recent death in battle. Goble from the 1st Battalion of the 7th Special Forces Group was in action for the eighth time when he was killed two days before Christmas in Kunduz province.

President Donald Trump interrupted the peace talks in September after the Taliban assumed responsibility for a suicide bombing attack in Kabul on September 5 with Sgt. 1st Class Elis A. Barreto Ortiz from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division with a Romanian soldier and 10 Afghan civilians.

Before the attack, Trump had invited the Taliban to a summit in Camp David, Maryland, scheduled for September 8.

After peace talks with the Taliban ended, US forces dropped 948 ammunition in Afghanistan in September, most bombs fell and rockets have been fired every month since 2010, the U.S. Air Force Central Command said.

"We have intensified our attacks on the Taliban since the talks failed," Defense Minister Mark Esper told reporters on October 5.

The increase was temporary. The number of weapons released in Afghanistan fell to 777 in October and 519 in November, according to the AFCENT summary of the military operations. The December figures have not yet been released.

The military situation in Afghanistan has long been a "strategic standoff," Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, told reporters on December 20.

"The Taliban cannot militarily defeat the regime – the Kabul government – as long as the United States and its allies maintain some level of military support," Milley said during a Pentagon press conference. "And the regime cannot militarily defeat the Taliban – or the various other groups there – as long as they have a protected area in Pakistan and have a low level of awareness among people that is around 10-15% of some of the rural areas."

Milley also defended his earlier optimistic statements about the Afghan security forces after the Washington Post reported that an internal review had revealed that senior US government officials privately admitted that the Afghanistan war could not be won.

"I know that I and many, many others were rating at the time based on facts we knew at the time," said Milley. "And those were honest assessments, and they shouldn't fool Congress or the American people."