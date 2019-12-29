The Taliban council agrees to cease fire in Afghanistan that could lead US troops to return home

Loading...

The Taliban said Sunday they agreed to a temporary ceasefire across the country in Afghanistan. It provides a window during which a peace agreement could be signed with the United States. A peace agreement would allow Washington to bring its troops from Afghanistan and end its 18-year military commitment there, the longest in the United States. The United States wants any agreement to include a promise from the Taliban that Afghanistan will not be used as a base by terrorist groups. Currently, the US UU. They have approximately 12,000 soldiers in Afghanistan. The Taliban chief must approve the agreement, but that is expected. The duration of the ceasefire was not specified, but it is suggested that it would last 10 days. The members of the Taliban negotiating team met for a week with the governing council before agreeing the brief ceasefire. With the negotiations he spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak with the media. A key pillar of the agreement, which the United States and the Taliban have been developing for more than a year, are direct negotiations between Afghans on both sides of the conflict. These intra-Afghan negotiations are expected to take place within two weeks after the signing of a peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban. They will probably decide what a post-war Afghanistan will look like and what role the Taliban will play. The negotiations would cover a wide range of issues, such as women's rights, freedom of expression and the fate of the tens of thousands of Taliban fighters, as well as heavily armed militias belonging to the warlords of Afghanistan who have accumulated wealth and power since the expulsion of the Taliban. The temporary ceasefire had been proposed by US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad during the last round of talks.

