The sweet story behind the baby Archie costume in a new photo with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is famous for choosing particularly significant clothes and accessories, so why shouldn't Archie do the same?

The almost 8-month-old son of the Duchess of Sussex posed with the proud father Prince Harry for a new photo shared on the royal couple's Instagram account on Tuesday, with an adorable knitted cap and comfortable sheepskin ankle boots with a Special backstory.

The "Cocobear" hat with pompoms from Archie ($ 33) is from Make Give Live, a community knitting organization based in New Zealand that donates an item to a person in need with each purchase. In October 2018, Markle, who was pregnant, received one of the hats for the baby Archie during his royal tour of New Zealand; Since then, he has asked for more, according to People, since his son has already exceeded his first cap.

"We are very happy to see that the beautiful little Make Give Live hat Archie received before he was born kept his head warm this year," the company shared on Instagram. "Even better is that his hat has made sure that the head of someone really in need in New Zealand also stays warm."

As for Archie's small boots? Those little Uggs were one of the first gifts for babies that Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, received; The Governor General of Australia, Sir Peter Cosgrove, gave them to the Sussex at a welcome reception in Sydney during the aforementioned tour.

It seems that the little royalty, who also wore a brown corduroy Boden jacket ($ 55) for the family photo shoot, has finally turned into sweet gifts.

The governor general of Australia, Peter Cosgrove (C), gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a pair of Uggs for Archie during his visit to Sydney in October 2018.

