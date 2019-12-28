The suicide car bomb attack in Somalia shakes the capital and leaves at least 78 dead

Loading...

At least 76 people were killed and 70 more were injured after a car bomb exploded at a busy intersection outside the capital of Somalia, Mogadishu, on Saturday, according to Abdulkadir Abdirahman Adan, founder of a free local ambulance service.

Earlier, government spokesman Ismael Mukhtar told CNN that the attacker drove his vehicle to the "Ex-control Afgoye" checkpoint, a well-known crossing linking southern Somalia with the capital.

Mukhtar added that university students were among the dead.

The attack occurred during rush hour in the Somali capital at approximately 8 a.m. local time, and both civilians and soldiers are among the dead, police said.

Police conduct security searches at the checkpoint, but there is also a tax office located nearby and the area is heavily populated by civilians and security forces.

Police warned that the death toll could increase as many of the injured were taken to hospitals.

The images of the scene showed multiple shattered vehicles with fragments of twisted metal nearby, as well as a minibus marked with blood.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu confirmed that two Turkish citizens had died in the attack.

"May Allah's mercy be with our 2 citizens and our innocent Somali brothers and sisters who lost their lives in the heinous terrorist attack," Çavuşoğlu wrote on his Twitter account. He added that Turkey will continue to support Somalia in the fight against terrorism.

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack. Since 2006, the terrorist group affiliated with Al Qaeda has carried out repeated attacks in Mogadishu against several targets, killing international humanitarian workers, journalists, civil leaders and peacekeeping personnel, as well as Somalia's military and government objectives.

He wants to turn Somalia into a fundamentalist Islamic state, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

Two weeks ago, at least five people were killed after the group attacked a popular hotel among lawmakers and security officials in the Somali capital.

In February, the group claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack in a busy shopping center that killed at least 10 people. It was also behind three car bomb attacks last November that killed at least 52 people with about 100 more injured.

