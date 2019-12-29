The suburbs of Sydney with the lowest unemployment rate

Loading...

Unemployment has remained relatively low in most parts of Sydney despite a marked economic slowdown.

Sydney's economy grew 2.6% in the past year, the lowest rate since 2012-12, a report released this month by SGS Economics and Planning showed. This compares to growth of 4% in 2015-2016 and 3.5% in 2016-2017.

Unemployment rates were higher in parts of the west and southwest of the city.

In the Parramatta district, the average annual unemployment rate for the 12 months ending in November was 6.6% (4.7% in November). In the adjacent statistical district called "Sydney – South West", which includes Fairfield and Liverpool, this rate was 6.1% (7.6% in November).

Unemployment figures at district level are consistent with relatively slow economic growth rates in West Sydney in the last financial year.

The SGS Economics and Planning report showed that growth in the main economic hubs of West Sydney was far below the city-wide growth rate, especially Parramatta (1.6%) , Blacktown (1.6%), Campbelltown (1.6%) and Liverpool (1.7%). hundred).

Traffic on King Street, Newtown, in the Inner West district of Sydney, where unemployment fell to just 1.3% in November Credit: Christopher Pearce

Separate employment figures released by the Bureau of Statistics last week showed that job creation at the national level was highly concentrated in two service sectors: health care and Social assistance; and Professional, scientific and technical services.

Securities broker Commsec said these two accounted for 65% of job gains in Australia in the year ending November.

Health care and social assistance, which is Australia's largest employer, created almost 90,000 jobs during this period. It now represents 13.7% of employment in Australia, or 1.77 million jobs.

Commsec economist Ryan Felsman said that an aging population, increased public spending on the national disability insurance system and strong population growth all contributed to strong growth in employment in the healthcare sector.

"And it should continue," he said.

The professional and scientific and technical services sector created 76,300 jobs during the year until November.

Australia's second largest employer, retail, has been hit by low household spending and changing consumer behavior. This sector lost 19,300 jobs during the year ending in November.

Loading

The effects of drought wreaked havoc on the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector which cut 14,000 jobs over the year.

Matt Wade is a senior economics writer at the Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in business

Loading