The Style Guys: Stocking Stuffer Gift Guide for the Holidays – Winnipeg

Say goodbye to candy canes and gift cards in your family's stockings for Christmas with The Style Guys.

Jason Krell and Aly Velji have put together a unique list of gift ideas for your adventurous sister or chef dad.

The pair suggest leaving the tablets on the shelf for Christmas and instead picking up an item for a device-free time with your kids.

They recommend smaller board games and brain teasers that can help evoke memories of the kids this season.

A warm cup of Joe is always a good idea in the frosty Winnipeg winter. Instead of a coffee gift card, the Style Guys suggest a mug with a holiday theme. If you feel particularly generous, we recommend adding a bag of coffee beans from a local cafe.

If you want to buy local products, Province of Canada is a candle made in Canada with unique scents like toast. A bonus? The style guys say the candle is made from soy wax.

Pets are part of the family and the puppy in your life also deserves a stocking. The Style Guys suggest a festive vest to keep your dog warm during winter hikes.

After all, you can't go wrong with self-care items even on vacation. The Style Guys are looking for face masks, foot warmers or essential oils for a spa style stocking.

For more seasonal gift guides, visit the Style Guys on Global News Morning or their website.

