The streets melt during the hottest heat wave in Australian history – National

It's so hot in Australia that the streets are melting.

Temperatures reached a record high in December. The hottest day in South Australia is 49.9 ° C.

In Port Augusta, a small town in the south, asphalt has started to melt on several streets.

The Port Augusta City Council posted photos on its official Facebook page showing parts of the street that had softened under the sun.

The heat wave lasted four days, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM). Temperatures have dropped in some areas, but have risen sharply in others.

Last week, Perth's Stu Pengelly cooked a 3.3-pound roast pork in his old Datsun Sunny, which shows that it is incredibly dangerous to leave children and animals in parked cars.

The inside of his car was an astonishing 81 degrees Celsius at a point in the 10-hour cooking time.

"My warning is that you shouldn't leave anyone or anything valuable in a hot car, not for a minute," he wrote in a Facebook post that included photos of his car and the cooked roast cut on a plate.

Australia was also hit by severe fires.

The bill of materials has projected a strong heat wave for the week, reporting that December 17 was the hottest day ever at 40.9 ° C.

It exceeded the previous record of 40.3 C on January 7, 2013.

On Wednesday, temperatures in Birdsville (Queensland) rose to 47.7 ° C, in Mandora (Western Australia) to 46.9 ° C and in South and Central Australia to similar levels.

The highest reliably measured temperature in Australia in January 1960 was 50.7 ° C in Oodnadatta, a desert settlement in the outback of South Australia.

High temperatures and high winds also spark bushfires in Australia, including more than 100 in New South Wales, where heat and smoke have led to an increase in hospital admissions.

Cooler conditions are forecast for Friday.

– With files from Associated Press.

