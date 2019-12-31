The strange case of the potential # 1 overall design Choose Anthony Edwards

Loading...

The fans were spoiled by the last two NBA drafts. Zion Williamson and Luka Doncic were good prospects for first place – both are generation perspectives with MVP potential. Doncic is already a superstar, and although Williamson's size is on hold, she still exists. However, this year's draft is less appealing. Among some viewers, Georgia’s newcomer Anthony Edwards is the leader in the number 1 choice. He’s very intrigued, but his preliminary design mistakes will outweigh his five predecessors: Williamson, Deandre Ayton (and in the same design Doncic), Markelle Fultz, Ben Simmons and Karl-Anthony Towns.

At Edwards, much of the fascination revolves around its versatile and functional sportiness, which is particularly noticeable in an offensive manner. His horizontal space creation for the production of open pull-up pullovers is a special talent for such a young security guard. Edwards will only be 19 on August 5, 2020. Regardless of whether it is a crossover or dribbling, Edwards' East-West ball handling offers him real estate with which he can fire without much pressure on his airspace. Combine this with its start-stop ability, which allows it to seamlessly control its forward drive, and it has little trouble separating manufacturing.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuVKVG9UbqU (/ embed)

Edwards has improved his footwork since high school, and his ability to balance these springbacks makes it difficult to keep him from doing so. Because of his high release point and precise capture phase after the dribble sequences, smaller guards like Cassius Winston of Michigan in one of the clips above can rarely contest his shot. If the pull-up game is a constant threat to the pros (he's only 15 to 50 this season trying halfway, which is in the 48th percentile), undersized opponents on the back are not enough. If so, larger defenders will need to find ways to curb his explosiveness if he chooses to attack the rim, as he is by far the best athlete among the top selection candidates this June.

In the event that Edwards reaches his ceiling, smaller defenders cannot challenge his jumper, while larger wings cannot block his drives. Someone with dribble drive and pull-up shooting equity, along with their athletic talents, will become one of the most difficult goal scorers in the league. "Match-up nightmare" is thrown around hyperbolic with guys, but there is a real chance it will fit here.

A rare and valuable mixture of body control, distortion, ability to hang in the air, and downhill thrust suggest that he has the physical means to be a devastating individual creator. Helping defenders is not always a threat to him as he has the athletics to glide around them and still try moderately efficient shots inside. Ball handlers that are so big that they regularly put pressure on the rim and occupy defenses at a distance of 3 m from the tire are raw materials that teams should invest in. There are only a few players in this class who can cause offenses from a standstill without having to rely on a ball screen to gain an advantage. Edwards is one of them.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zqn2PlwOlp4 (/ embed)

The next step in Edwards maturation is to use this marginal pressure to increase an entire offense, not just his own. Throughout the college and AAU game, he has temporarily turned his talents into drop-off feeds for indoor bigs or corner threes for shooters. He often suffers from tunnel vision, forcing floaters or competitive layups between the trees instead of finding open teammates. This trend partly explains its overwhelming rim efficiency in half fields (13 to 28, 46.4 percent, 48th percentile).

But that's not the only factor. Despite the lightning-fast vertical rebound of the elite and a game bigger than his 6: 4 glory, Edwards often throttles the speed he needs. Part of this is due to the inability to effectively dribble north-south, but it's also a poor approach to the crime. In each of the clips below, he sees no open pass reads and hugs controlled physicality to use his strength for a bucket or a foul.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e5QTw9gkqq4 (/ embed)

The biggest concern among the huge amount of data that has gone into Edwards college numbers so far is the fact that only 20.7 percent of the shots land on the half-field on the edge of the field. He is not a nuclear gunner (32.5 percent of three, 75 percent on the line), but has shown the necessary skills to get in at least more than once from five shots; This is also manifested in ball-screen actions, in which Edwards prefers to duck behind picks and fire away, rather than turning this advantage into a ride towards the rim.

Improving his pick-and-roll habits is another focus for his blanket as a lead guard. A change of mindset can be encouraged by any franchise, even if it is another "if" attached to their resume as a perspective. If 67.4 percent of your attempts are classified as a jumper in half a place and you are not a Cole Anthony or Nico Mannion shooter, there will be problems.

This clip highlights his problems.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gpH9A-CI7g (/ embed)

Edwards takes a lot of movement out of his – the push step – to unbalance his defender and form a lane. But instead of exploding on the rim to further endanger the defense, he is content with a pull-up pullover from the middle class. There are a variety of other options that all give a better feel for the game. He could hit the shooter for a threesome, fling a ski pass for a threesome in the corner, or run in the lane for his own look (or leave it to his teammate based on the block). Due to a lack of decision-making and a lack of comfort when maneuvering from north to south with the ball in hand, he is satisfied with the lowest value that was presented to him.

Contested medium-range show jumpers can affect the efficiency of their rating, and a high dose of them – rather than choosing one of the options available above – doesn't help to be a high-level initiator. Edward is still quite young and decision making can improve, especially since he intends to have a lot of reps on the ball. But the passing view and the choice of shot are not sufficient to commit an imposing NBA offense. Working in his favor, however, is the great attention he is likely to attract due to his talent for dribbling penetration. This means that defense lawyers have to isolate the shooters or care more about his presence than necessary to simplify some of the readings Edwards has to make. In short, its gravity reduces the complexity of its playful role.

A list of negatives related to Edwards has been drawn up and although they are all valid, he remains the best perspective in this draft. This is largely an indictment against this class, but I also trust his role as an offensive assistant, another way to influence the game. I've already explained how I believe in its potential as a legitimate match-up nightmare when things go well and things go off the ball. Assuming he is too powerful and explosive as a driver for equally sized wings, he will enjoy the luxury of optional guards assigned to him, hoping that their speed will prevent attacks on the descent. He can shoot over the top or target it in the post. We haven't seen much of the latter this season, but I'm optimistic about lightning-based development.

Another way to extrapolate the value of Edwards' athleticism is to negotiate the lock. In the worst case – whether it's volume, efficiency, or both – he'll show up as a viable shooter who needs moderate attention. Bringing him to a creator who can prove defense will add to his offensive use. Such players are difficult to find, but any action that loads the defense (pick-and-rolls, dribble handoffs, etc.) works. Edwards burst and drive in those moments. If he excludes the opposition from any kind of closure, he can thrive. His instincts are even more important than cutters.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RIEbdG91LhE (/ embed)

Like the majority of top athletes, Edwards looks best during the break. He ranks in the 82nd percentile of the transition, and here he makes his best passes. His muscular, quick jumping into the vertical drives his skills and makes him a legitimate fire starter on the open ground. Athletes of his caliber are best when their defenses are thin and scattered, which is often the case during the transition.

Although Edward's offensive projection has many nuances, his defense is a bit shorter and drier. On the ball, he has an inconsistent lateral movement and a locked engagement to indicate the potential of the wing stopper. But he's mostly a lackluster defender, especially off the ball, where his blow engine and consciousness can weaken. He buzzes around screens, pursues shooters with lethargy and cannot perform important rotations. In many ways, it's a "how to" of inattentive off-ball defense.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Dbfl0Y-G0U (/ embed)

Much of Edwards' capabilities are difficult to analyze from the NBA's perspective, but defending them could be the biggest challenge. The effort and commitment are overwhelming overall, but the opportunities in which he bends out are remarkable. He shorts lanes, blows up ball games (2.6 steals every 40 minutes) and uses his general athleticism to profile himself as a fearsome playmaker. But if these continue to serve only as flashlights, Edwards at the next level will almost certainly be a harmful – at best neutral – defender.

Fairly enough, the complementary talent in Georgia and the team's cap are not likely to put all their energy into both ends of the floor, and apathy seems to raise his head in most facets of his game. Situations with higher leverage in the NBA can lead to consistency (emphasis on power). Still, it could just be something that is preventing him from advancing to the level he can reach as a player.

Deciphering how many of these problems are inherent and how many can be massaged away with proper coaching / guidance feels like a futile exercise. That makes Edwards such a fascinating and difficult valuation. It is flawed, and in most years, these drawbacks would be too common to call it class top prospects. However, this season is different.

I'm worried about the many "ifs" associated with his game – choice of shots, pass durability, defensive engagement, etc. – but turning it into a three-tier top scorer with usable defensive and stressful defense is too much, to ignore it in a class laden with imperfect prospects. Edwards is also imperfect, but these imperfections could be forgotten and pave the way for a legitimate starguard. Which team designs the No. 1 should not miss this opportunity.

(tagsToTranslate) dimemag (t) home (t) sport (t) 2020 nba draft (t) anthony edwards