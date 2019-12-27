The story of the "Star Wars" dark sword, explained

Loading...

(WARNING: Spoilers for The Mandalorian and The Rise of Skywalker can be found below.)

A good rule to remember when it comes to Star Wars is: you can kill the past, but you can't kill a bad buy. It happened both in The Rise of Skywalker, where Palpatine returned to make his granddaughter's life miserable (classic grandpa train), and The Mandalorian, the finale of season one. With the help of his new jetpack (they're now flying), Mando, uh, Din Djarin Moff defeats Gideon's TIE fighter, apparently killing him. Nope. In the last moments of the episode we see Moff leaving his ship, scaring some curious Jawas who are … it looks like a lightsaber but not quite.

So what is it? The dark saber, of course. Let me explain.

The dark saber with the black blade was created by Tarre Vizsla, the first Mandalorian to join the Jedi order. After his death, the weapon that had been kept in the Jedi Temple was stolen by the Vizsla clan, who used it to kill Jedis. It was later owned by Pre Vizsla, the leader of the Death Watch terrorist organization (they opposed Mandalore's pacifism move), but he lost it to Darth Maul during a duel against death. From there it kept changing hands (the full story can be found here) before it came to Bo-Katan Kryze, a character from The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels and the last known owner of the Darksaber before Moff Gideon. How did he get it?

This is a mystery that will hopefully be solved soon, although it's probably about the Great Purge when the Galactic Empire wiped out most of the Mandalorians. As Din tries to reunite Baby Yoda with his style, Moff Gideon will follow, hoping to kill the Mandalorian with the weapon that was forged by his own style.

DISNEY +

Season two can't be here early enough.

, (tagsToTranslate) entertainment (t) home (t) films (t) tv (t) star wars (t) the mandalorians