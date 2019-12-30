The Steelers were fun, now this offense explodes

Loading...

BALTIMORE – "I'm looking forward to Ben returning with luck. So he can be back to what he used to be and other things … Do you know what I mean?"

Oh, I did it Although it was still good to hear it, innocent hesitation and everything.

I had been talking to Diontae Johnson in a corner of the locker room about a lot of things, this after the Steelers were eviscerated by the Ravens, 28-10, and removed from the image of the NFL playoffs in this already sour and soaked Sunday night at the M&T Bank Stadium. But when we got to the dying offense, if it sounded like Diontae had been violating the protocol just by mentioning Ben Roethlisberger, for fear of offering an excuse … well, it had been like this in this little world for a while.

But now it's done. All of it.

And I couldn't be clearer why.

"You know, there is a reason why you get paid a lot of money" David DeCastro I came back with a slight smile when I mentioned Ben, a song I wouldn't play a week ago in New Jersey. "Hopefully he is cured by 2020, has a good physiotherapist and is ready to start. We all saw how much we missed him."

There was a lot of that. All reflective. All fair. They lost their quarterback franchise, on and off the field, in every conceivable capacity. And finally, they couldn't get over that.

Then there was this of James Washington. I still hadn't mentioned Ben, just the offensive.

"We miss Ben, no doubt," he began. "I look at this offensive and see tons of potential. Tons. Yes, we have a lot of experience that will return to an important position. But this offensive …"

He gestured towards Diontae a few meters away, buckling to the bus.

"It's a young receiving body, and I think everyone knows it. But we are a young offensive in general. We learned a lot of lessons this year, including myself. Difficult lessons. And if there's one thing we take away this season, it's that there was a lot of that. And we will be stronger for that. "

Hm Now that made me think.

To continue reading, log in to your account: