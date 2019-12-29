The Steelers prepare to rest the best Ravens shot in a game that must win

Loading...

BALTIMORE – The Steelers are used to playing great games against the Ravens. But typically, they are great games for both teams.

Not so this time.

The crows? They have already secured not only the AFC North championship, but also the first place in the AFC playoffs with their 13-2 record.

The steelers? With 8-7 and losers of their last two games, they are still alive for the postseason, but they need a win or draw against the Ravens and a defeat of the Titans (8-7) against the Texans (10-5) as The Road Easier to playoffs.

At least that's how the Steelers are getting closer to things.

"The only scenario that matters is if we win," defensive end Cam heyward said. “That's how I see it. I am not looking for anyone else to do the job. I know we have to seek help, but the work must be done here. "

The Steelers can also return to the postseason with a loss and defeat of the Titans and win with the Colts. But they don't want to get that way. They want to win

With everything assured, the Ravens will make things a little easier. John Harbaugh announced Monday that the quarterback Lamar Jackson, Guard Marshal Yanda, safety Earl thomasrunning back Mark ingram and defensive tackle Brandon Williams He won't play And that could only be the tip of the iceberg for the Ravens.

Even if those are all Ravens who will sit in this game, it is significant. Jackson is the favorite for the Most Valuable Player in the NFL, with 43 touchdowns, 36 passes and seven races. Ingram has 15 touchdowns, including 10 on the ground.

Together, they have had a hand in 53 of the 62 best touchdowns in the Ravens league this season.

Even the Steelers popgun offense this season has scored more than nine touchdowns that the remaining Ravens players have this season that don't involve Jackson or Ingram.

"The main thing is to win the next game," Ravens coach John harbaugh said. "It has always been that way for us: all hands in the deck, all focus on the next game. This is the next game and they are also the Steelers. You will never want to minimize that because we respect them a lot. We know what kind of game it will always be. and always will be. That's what we expect. "

That is the expectation for the Steelers, who have been fighting, especially offensively, having scored only eight offensive touchdowns in their last seven games. They managed to go 4-3 in those games, but they know that even a diluted Ravens list will be a tough confrontation with the rookie Devlin Hodges making his sixth start of the season.

Hodges won his first three starts, but lost the last two, being eliminated last week in a 16-10 loss against the Jets in favor of Mason Rudolph after throwing two interceptions early. But Rudolph suffered a shoulder injury that ended the season in the second half, so he returns to Hodges this week.

"It is definitely a must win," said Hodges. "We have to win the game and see what other things happen. We are focused on us and focused on what we have to do to win the game."

Even if the Steelers do not reach the playoffs, something that is beyond their control, they would like to end what has been an interesting season with a victory.

And the Steelers have won 11 consecutive finals of the regular season, including some situations in which they have been resting as starters to prepare for the playoffs.

"They are a good franchise, so it really doesn't matter," said the Steelers guard. David DeCastro. "We've been in that situation before and we won. We'll get your best shot."

