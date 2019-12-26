The Steelers name T.J. Watt team MVP

Loading...

T.J. Watt is in the conversation for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, although the prize is probably for the Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

That's fine with Watt. He took home a much more important prize for him on Thursday when he was voted the MVP of the Steelers by his teammates.

"It's a great honor," said Watt, who smiled everything. "I really can't hide how I feel about it because it is voted on by my teammates, the players, the boys I am with every day. So being recognized as the MVP of the team is special for me."

Watt has had a special kind of season.

Enter Week 17 in fourth place in the NFL and lead the AFC in catches with a personal record of 14. He also recorded 33 quarterback hits, 14 tackles for a loss, seven forced loose balls, two interceptions and four recoveries of loose balls .

It is his second consecutive season with 13 captures or more, the first time in the history of the team that a player has had two of those years, much less do it consecutively. And with only 25 years and in his third season of the NFL, he has not yet reached his peak.

"He has done a good job, a very good job for us," said the defensive coordinator Keith Butler. "He is still learning, but he has learned a lot. What TJ does well, probably as well as anyone, is that he prepares. He works to prepare. He is here first every day. Look out and you will see he plays with the ball as a little boy. He loves it. He loves the game, so he works on it. It's really good physically and mentally. I think he still has room to grow a little, but he's getting there. "

Watt said that love for football is what keeps him active.

A tight wing when he first came to Wisconsin, went on defense during his last two seasons there. The lack of experience was shown in his first season for the Badgers, but he improved in his final year as each game progressed, which led the Steelers to select him with the 28th pick in the first round in 2017.

What they got in return is a player who has 34 catches, 14 forced loose balls and three interceptions in 46 games while quietly engaging in his affairs, at least in previous seasons.

Last season, he made the Pro Bowl as a substitute. This year, he was voted as headline.

"Since the first time I saw him, he has been very mature, very serious about the game," said the cornerback. Joe haden. "But he produced. He is a high character player. MVP for our team and deserves a defensive MVP."

"When you are a young guy, you want you to play to speak for yourself. He has been doing it since he came here. This year, for the moment, he has spoken as much as I have heard. Motivates all pre-game speeches. It is very publicized. You can see the passion. It's a Watt. It deserves a defensive MVP. "

That would keep the NFL Defensive MVP award in the family. Watt's older brother, J.J., has won the award three times as a defensive lineman for Texans.

Ironically, it will be Texans who will play an important role in the Steelers playoffs this weekend. If they win on Sunday against the Ravens and the Texans beat the Titans, the Steelers arrive in the playoffs.

J.J. Watt will not play in this game. He is in the injured reserve with a pectoral muscle tear, but is expected to return for the playoffs.

"I was a Texans fan for eight years," T.J. Watt said of his older brother's team. "I think I'll come back Sunday."

