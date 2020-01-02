The Steelers keep Bud Dupree not as hard as you think

Loading...

Mike Tomlin he was very candid about how he considers the external linebacker Bud Dupree, an imminent free agent, calling it a "priority."

That's very good, but the Steelers also have some other players that go to free agency without restrictions in mid-March, including the nose tackle. Javon Hargrave and guard center B.J. Finney.

According to Spotrac.com, the estimated value of Dupree in a contract will be $ 16.6 million by year. Hargrave's value is similar in $ 14.7 million by year. And in a hungry league of competent offensive linemen, Finney would receive an offer of at least $ 5 to $ 6 million per year.

For the Steelers, who are estimated to have around $ 4 million in available space in 2020, that means that some cleaning tasks will be necessary, especially if the Steelers also want to submit offers to restricted free agents such as the corner Mike Hilton and offensive linemen Matt feiler Y Zach banner, movements that will raise the cost of those players to around $ 3 million each.

That could mean that the Steelers have to make a decision between Dupree and Hargrave. And since Dupree played 1,000 snapshots in 2019 and Hargrave played 696, a professional record with defensive end Stephon Tuitt outside for most of the season, it would seem obvious. Dupree is the most valuable player, although the Steelers don't have a replacement on the list either. As we saw with Hargrave, a third-round pick in 2016, they can be found tacked in the nose later in the draft.

It is likely that the Hargrave agent also wants to pay his client in line with other pass-through tackles instead of accepting an online contract with what other nose tackles earn, a difference of several million dollars.

Giving Dupree a multi-year deal worth $ 16.6 million per season may not be possible for the Steelers, considering that the team will have to pick up T.J. WattThe fifth year option for the 2021 season and then you have to sign Watt with a long-term agreement after that. But placing a label on Dupree would give the team the room to maneuver it would need to find a replacement for Dupree on the road for another year, something that is important for a team that doesn't have a first-round pick in 2020.

So how do the Steelers create the limit space they will need?

First it is launching some players whose contracts exceed their effectiveness or who could see their reduced roles. That would include not choosing the 2020 closed-wing option Vance McDonald ($ 5.672 million in savings), linebacker Mark barron ($ 5.25 million), linebacker Anthony Chickillo ($ 5 million), guard Ramon Foster ($ 4 million) and bettor Jordan Berry ($ 1.8 million).

Those five movements would only create $ 21,722 million in additional capitalization space.

We have also seen the Steelers restructure contracts to create additional space at the top. With Ben Roethlisberger He will soon turn 38 and after an elbow surgery with two years remaining in his contract, it is unlikely that the Steelers will do anything with their contract, despite the fact that a simple restructuring would create $ 3.72 million in capitalization space.

The most likely candidates are the cornerback Steven Nelson ($ 2.2 million), guard David DeCastro ($ 3.9 million) and Tuitt ($ 5.45 million).

Those movements would put the Steelers at just under $ 35 million in capitalization space, assuming that the capitalization reaches where it is currently estimated, about $ 10 million more than the $ 188.2 million in 2019.

If it comes higher than that, which is completely possible, much better.

That $ 35 million would not allow the Steelers to spend a lot of money on the free agents of other teams, but it would certainly allow them to stay, at least to a large extent, while they still have enough money available to sign their 2020 class project. The Positive If you don't have a first-round election, your rookie salary group won't be that expensive.

The value of the franchise tag for a linebacker in 2019 was $ 15,443 million, so Dupree could eat at least half of that. And if the team makes restricted offers to Hilton, Feiler and Banner, that would consume an additional $ 10 million, leaving the Steelers with approximately $ 9 million to make other minor moves, such as re-signing Finney, ace of special teams. Tyler Matakevich and long snapper Kameron Canaday since they can make those movements for long-term agreements that include low wages in 2020.

Of course, they will also need to have a tight wing, after not choosing the option at McDonald's. They could simply sign it in a new and cheaper agreement, or re-sign Nick Vannett, another imminent free agent.

