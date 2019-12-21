The Steelers expect Devlin Hodges' struggles last week to lead the Jets

Loading...

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Steelers and Jets started the season with 1-4 after losing their starting quarterback early in the season.

For the Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger He left the team's second game at halftime with an elbow injury and has not played since. For the jets Sam Darnold He was diagnosed with mononucleosis after a 17-16 loss to the Bills in week 1 and withdrew the next three games.

The difference? While the Steelers have recovered to reach 8-6, the Jets have become confused and sit at 5-9, even though Darnold returned to the lineup in Week 6.

Things have not worked exactly, since either team prepared things before the season began, but for the Steelers, at least their hopes of playoffs are still very much alive. And that is what they will put into play when they face the Sunday Jets at Met Life Stadium.

For the Steelers, who have 10 starters with three years or less of experience, going through a playoff chase, without Roethlisberger, has been a learning experience. After getting into that hole early, he has done every week since a playoff game.

"I think we are undergoing seasoning and battle tests for that" Cam heyward He told me this week "But I love the way they approach him. I don't think anyone is surprised or the moment is too big for them. We have to clean some things and get back to work."

What they have to clean up afterwards is perhaps their most disappointing game since the defeat of Week 1 against the Patriots. The Steelers turned the ball five times in the high season in a 17-10 loss to the Bills last week, winning a 229-yard low of the season.

There have been other defeats this season, but losing like that, at home, with the possibility of solidifying a place in the postseason was a big disappointment.

"It was a really difficult defeat for us. They all are, who are we kidding?" Mike Tomlin said. "But particularly when you are in a game like that against a team that is in a similar place with similar goals and many tangible things in front of us. Not doing the job was disappointing."

Collect the pieces and continue with another great game remaining is the task at hand. And that starts first with the rookie quarterback Devlin Hodges. Hodges was fired four times while suffering his first loss in four starts.

Tomlin stays with Hodges this week, giving him the chance to recover. However, if that doesn't happen quickly, Tomlin could come back to Mason Rudolph, who went 5-3 as a starter replacing Roethlisberger.

"No, I don't know," Hodges said when asked if that would be on his mind in this game. "I don't think any of the coaches think about that because I don't think any of the coaches expect him to have a bad game. They expect him to learn and improve and play well."

Jets head coach Adam Gase I could say the same about Darnold. The second-year quarterback has had some ups and downs since he returned, throwing four interceptions in a loss to the Patriots and three the following week in a defeat in Jacksonville, but lately he has improved a lot.

In his last seven games, Darnold has 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions, which leads the Jets to a 4-3 record. Like the Steelers, the Jets have many young starters, seven, including Darnold, so they would like a good finish in the first season of Gase with the team.

"When we start this next season, this offseason, they will remember these upcoming games," said the Jets linebacker. Brandon Copeland said. "You will remember the whole season, but you will also remember the next two games." You will remember that if someone retires, God forbid, you will remember who is playing hard.

“There are things we can build on from the point of view of trust, there are still things we have to do to grow as a team. We had a great growth this season and we hope to eliminate more growth pains, so that next year we can start shooting ”.

Of course, the Jets also have 11 players in this week's injury report and have 16 injured reserve players, including three initial linebackers.

The Steelers, meanwhile, are recovering at the right time. This game will mark the first time in the last six games, out of a quarter against the Browns, the Steelers will have their full complement of players available on the offensive as JuJu Smith-Schuster Y Vance McDonald are you ready to play in this game after James Conner I returned last week.

While the Jets are out of the hunt for the playoffs, the Steelers want their learning experiences to continue in the postseason, and recovering all those players should help. Regular season games that are like playoff games are not yet playoff games. They do not have that purpose for them, so the bets are not so high.

The Steelers have 23 players in their roster with experience in the playoffs and would like to increase that to take advantage of the next season when Roethlisberger returns.

"I like it. I think it's good," said the guard David DeCastro. "I think we have a good group, a good room. They are many young boys. They come much faster. They are doing a good job, considering everything with all the young boys we have." "

