The stars write letters to the director to enter his films

Do you feel like being in a Quentin Tarantino movie? Write him a letter.

For "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood," Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning and Lena Dunham wrote mashed notes saying they always wanted to work with him.

Tarantino: “I receive many letters. I don't have a cell phone and I'm hard to find.

“Margot hit me in my keester. I've seen her for years, I like Australians, and she was the only option to play Sharon Tate. She is my holy grail. Then we talk. So, ‘Do you want to do it? Do not do anything in the meantime. You have it. "The producers offered everything. She rejected them all to be available to me. That loyalty and spiritual are invaluable."

For the record, Leo and Brad didn't need to put pencil on paper. Another who has not written it? Roman Polanski

Tarantino: "I don't think I've seen the movie."

Making his big escape

First Lady Melania quietly accomplished a few days in the Caribbean. No Secret Service parade. There are no bands on arrival. Trump owns Chateau des Palmiers, a small beachfront house of, more or less a bidet, a dozen rooms. The planning, arrival and visit remained private. Under the radar. No mom was his praise.

Everyone told everyone that she was kind and attentive.

NYE: Sondheim sounds off

Sondheim: “Enough. No more fuss. "Still, his 90th birthday is a year of celebrations. Alum Bernadette Peters was the host of the New York Philharmonic, Eve & # 39; s Sondheim. Alexander Gemignani performed. He will also carry out the revival from "West Side Story." Tony Katrina Lenk winner, star of her upcoming "Company" revival, sang.

Behind the scenes, Katrina: “I was terrified. Great night. Huge theater. Almost 3,000 people. The New York Philharmonic. Just an essay. I was terrified. "

His terror left when I left. Because of his champagne flute, not me.

Scenes to see

Saturday, 8 am, Discovery Channel, the new program of Greta Van Susteren "Pet Tales" interviews the 100 animals of Terry Bradshaw, including his flame, whose growl beats to see the news … The promotions of Mayor Bloomy of Judge Judy They start on 6. She is spending almost as much on her airtime as she earns on her airtime … "To Kill a Mockingbird" Ed Harris making a single shot in the garden for 18,000 children in five school counties. No play has played the biggest pen in New York before.

Soon

The 2020 predictions of the psychic Paula Roberts: Kim Jong shakes the saber but does not act / Cyclone in Zanzibar / New leadership in India / Congo fires threaten gorillas / Canada's access to US medicines. UU. Facilitates / International funds help Greece with refugees.

National: Mississippi River Floods / Dairy Market Strengthening / California Pistachios Suffering from the Plague / Seattle Whipped by Unusual Storms / Snow Closes O & # 39; Hare Airport for Days / Federal Funds Rebuild Detroit / DC Flower Walks Cherry tree receive fake bomb threat / Election increases the stock market.

New York: Chinatown receives a massive cleanup / Central Park benefits from the legacy of philanthropists / Sloan Kettering's innovative cancer treatment / Battery Park was flooded / Hudson Yards is not heating up financially.

